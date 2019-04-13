Actor-politician JK Rithesh dies at 46

Actor and politician JK Rithesh, who recently appeared in February film LKG, has died at the age of 46. Rithesh was a member of AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam). He had also been a member of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and a Member of Parliament as well.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “#BREAKING : Actor and Ex-Lok Sabha MP #JKRitheesh who was recently seen in the movie #LKG is no more.. He died of a heart attack sometime back in #Ramanathapuram. May his soul RIP!”

Rithesh appeared in four Tamil movies, debuting with 2007’s Kaanal Neer and went on to do Nayagan in 2008, Pen Singam in 2010 (cameo appearance) and this year in LKG (Lalgudi Karuppiah Gandhi).

JK Rithesh was born in Kandy (Sri Lanka) before migrating to Rameswaram in 1976, where he grew up. He is survived by his wife and son.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar paid her condolences via Twitter. She wrote, “One of the nicest human beings I’ve ever met.. #JKRitheesh sudden deaths like this one is such a shock to the family.. I hope they find strength..let’s all take a min to mourn for him and may his soul rest in peace.. god bless you wherever you are sir.. u were an amazing soul.”