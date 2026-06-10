Devayani’s brother Nakkhul on her infamous 2001 elopement: ‘An unbearable shock’

Devayani is a name beloved to South Indian audiences, thanks to several ever-memorable performances she delivered over the years. Not just in movies, she won the hearts of the masses through soap operas as well.

Although she was supposed to make her acting debut in the Hindi film Koyal, it was shelved mid-production. However, that incomplete project led her to land a key role in director KS Adhiyaman’s Tamil film Thotta Chinungi (1995). By the time Thotta Chinungi was released, she had appeared in a few Malayalam movies as well, thus making a footing in Tinseltown.

Must Read | Sridevi refused to enter Bollywood, but Bharathiraja convinced her: ‘I made a promise’

Devayani’s rise and her defiant love story

The subsequent decade belonged to Devayani as she appeared in several notable movies, delivering impressive performances and becoming a star in South India. At the peak of her career, she fell in love with director Rajakumaran and eloped with him, defying her family’s strong opposition.

Recently, her brother, actor Nakkhul Jaidev, opened up about the elopement, which was a major topic of discussion in the film industry and among fans at the time in 2001, and the changes that occurred within the family afterwards. Since her elopement was in total defiance of her parents’ wishes, her father and mother were initially unwilling to accept her relationship.

Don’t Miss | Bharathiraja rewrote the rules of Tamil cinema with dirt roads, real faces, and no sets

Nakkhul on processing Devayani’s’ elopement

During a recent interview, Nakkhul shared that as a younger brother, he naturally felt anger and sadness towards his sister’s decision. Mentioning that he did not have the maturity to process such things back then, Nakkhul noted that his sister’s elopement dealt an unbearable shock to him initially. Stating that he had no idea how to react or face the situation, he, however, said that, as the years passed, he matured enough to understand the circumstances.

Story continues below this ad

“To be honest, it wasn’t easy at all in the beginning. I was at an immature age back then; I didn’t have the maturity to understand what was happening. For me, my sister’s elopement was a shock. I had no idea how to react or deal with it,” Samayam Malayalam quoted him as saying.

ICYMI | Made for Rs 15 lakh, Kamal Haasan, Singeetham’s pathbreaking film earned 6.6x its budget

Emphasising that he is not someone who harbours grudges or anger, Nakkhul noted that what happened has happened. “But now I am able to understand. I am not someone who holds onto grudges. What happened has happened. They say there is a reason for everything that occurs. So, this is fine.”

“The only thing that matters to me is whether the two of them are happy in their married life. My sister’s husband is also a good man. He speaks to me nicely and behaves very well when we meet. I have respect for him. If they are living happily, then I am happy too — that’s all there is to it,” he added.

Story continues below this ad

Must Read | Veerappan’s single TV interview derailed 90s star Sukanya’s soaring film career

How Devayani and Rajakumaran met

Devayani and Rajakumaran first met in 1997 on the set of the R Sarathkumar-starrer Surya Vamsam. While Devayani played the female lead, Rajakumaran served as an assistant director on the film, helmed by Vikraman.

The acquaintance they formed on the movie set eventually blossomed into love. Despite the opposition from her family, the two continued their relationship and finally decided to build a life together through marriage. They have two daughters together.