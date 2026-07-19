‘Making me decay’: Madhavan reveals why he risked a four-year career free fall in his 40s

There was a period in R Madhavan’s career, somewhere in his early 40s, when the actor, who had given Indian cinema Alaipayuthey, Rang De Basanti and 3 Idiots, stopped caring. Not dramatically, he was still working, still signing films. But the thing that had driven him for years, the excitement of waking up and thinking about a story, the rush of wanting to run out of the house to get to a set, had gone.

Ironically, he did not even notice it was missing. Before he could realise, his wife Sarita did. In a conversation with Film Companion, Madhavan spoke about that phase, “There was a phase in my life where whatever I was doing was meeting with a general success. There was no exceptional appreciation or great jump,” he said, adding, “I had lost the passion to rush out of the house or to think about a story at any given point of time. My wife was the one to point that out to me.”