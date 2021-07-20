Actor Khushbu Sundar’s Twitter account hacked again

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar’s Twitter account has been hacked again. “I would like to let you know that my Twitter account @khushsundar, was hacked three days ago. We have been trying to follow up with the Twitter Administration Office regarding this matter. Any activity or tweet done from this account in the last few days was not by me,” she said in a press release.

Her account was attacked twice in less than a year; it was earlier hacked in April last year. “Raised the issue with #Twitter but unfortunately they are yet to respond. This morning the username and dp was changed. Someone called #Brianne is using my account now,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

“Hoping the issue will be solved soon. Meeting #DGP #ShylendraBabu ji today noon and giving a formal complain. Thank you for your support. As always (sic),” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kushboo Sundar (@khushsundar)

The hacker has changed the user name of Khushbu’s Twitter account to ‘Briann.’ The personal DP and cover image of the account have also been changed.

On the career front, Khushbu has acted in the upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe. The film stars superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role and it marks her comeback on the big screen after a gap of three years. Annaatthe is written and directed by Siva and it is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. It also stars Nayanthara, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and Vela Ramamoorthy in the supporting cast.

Annaatthe is in its last leg of production. The filmmakers are aiming to release the film in theatres for Deepavali holiday this year.