From Rs 5000 salary to Rs 100 cr films: How engineer Karthi accidentally found stardom

Not many actors can say they once stayed at their office desk until four in the morning, not to rehearse lines, but to finish a design brief for a firm in New York. Karthi can.

The man Tamil audiences know from Kaithi and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru took a road to cinema that went via an engineering college in Chennai, a graduate school in New York, and a Mani Ratnam film set, before it ever led to a camera pointed at his face.

After completing his Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Crescent Engineering College in Chennai, Karthi took up a job as an engineering consultant in the city. The pay was around Rs 5,000 a month and the work felt repetitive. That combination was enough to make him look elsewhere. The money was modest, the routine was dull, and somewhere in that feeling was the push he needed to want something more.

What followed was a decision that changed everything, though it did not look like a film career at the time. He applied for graduate studies abroad, earned a place at Binghamton University in New York, and left Chennai with an engineering degree and very little clarity about what came next.

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Life-altering decision

New York turned out to be where the picture came into focus, slowly and on his own terms. While studying for his Master’s degree, Karthi sat in on film studies lectures offered at the university and took up part-time work at a design firm. It was there that he discovered he had a genuine instinct for visual thinking, and he pushed himself harder than anyone expected. He has recalled the building’s janitor walking in one night, stunned to find someone still at his desk at four in the morning.

By the time he returned to India, he had no doubt about which direction he was headed. He assisted Mani Ratnam on Ayudha Ezhuthu and also contributed to the post-production of its Hindi version, Yuva. Working alongside cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran and production designer Sabu Cyril deepened his fascination with the medium and the people who made it work.

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Debut film

Ironically, he was drawn to directing, not acting. When the offer for Paruthiveeran arrived, his brother, actor Suriya had already heard director Ameer’s script and believed in it. Karthi went in knowing the material was solid but also knowing the work would be hard. Ameer guided him through every detail, from the way his character carried himself to the dialect he spoke, making sure nothing looked rehearsed or self-conscious.

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On the day the film released, Karthi did not watch it from the comfort of a private screening. He bought a ticket and sat inside Albert Theatre among regular audience members. The climax played out over roughly twenty minutes in near total silence. When it ended, the crowd rose and applauded. He sat there with tears on his face.

His next project, Ayirathil Oruvan under Selvaraghavan, was a complete departure, an urban character far removed from the rural rawness of Paruthiveeran. He noted at the time, with some amusement, that it would be the first time he appeared on screen in trousers.

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What followed over the next two decades was a career built on exactly the instinct that made him stay at that desk in New York until four in the morning. Films like Madras, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, and Kaithi placed him in a category of actors known for choosing material that had something to say, each one arriving after a stretch of considered silence rather than a rush to stay visible.

One of his critically acclaimed performances, Kaithi, released in 2019, became a major commercial success, grossing over Rs 100 crore worldwide, a significant milestone for a film that had no songs, no interval block, and no conventional hero moments. It was the kind of film only an actor with a strong sense of craft and a director’s eye for storytelling would sign. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi turned Karthi into a pan-India name.

The man who once found engineering monotonous has, it turns out, kept himself very busy. He turns 49 today, and the desk job in Chennai feels like a long time ago.