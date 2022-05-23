Actor-filmmaker T Rajendar hospitalised

Veteran actor-filmmaker T Rajendar, popularly known as TR, has been admitted to a private hospital owing to ill health.

According to a News 7 Tamil report, T Rajendar has been undergoing treatment at Chennai’s Ramachandra hospital since the last few days. He is said to be out of danger and his son Silambarasan is expected to make a statement on his health condition soon.

Simbu is, reportedly, even planning to take his father to Singapore for further treatment. An official confirmation on the same is awaited.

T Rajendar, 67, made his entry in films in the 1980s and delivered several hit films during his hey days. He is an accomplished screenwriter, director, musician and actor. TR is also known for his uncanny ability to speak in rhymes at a moment’s notice.