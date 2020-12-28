Actor-dubbing artist Arun Alexander passes away

Tamil actor-dubbing artist Arun Alexander passed away on Monday, following a heart attack. He was 48.

Frequent collaborator and director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter to share the news of Alexander’s demise. He tweeted, “Dint expect you’ll leave us this soon na… couldn’t control my tears…you will be irreplaceable and you’ll always live in my heart na.”

Besides being a popular dubbing artist in the Tamil film industry, Arun Alexander also starred in movies like Kolamavu Kokila, Kaithi and Bigil among others.

His last screen outing Master, starring Vijay in the lead role, is expected to release in January next year.