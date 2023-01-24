scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Actor-director E Ramadoss passes away

E Ramadoss is known for his roles in Visaaranai and Vikram Vedha.

E RamadossE Ramadoss was last seen in Varalaru Mukkiyam.
Director-turned-actor E Ramadoss, who is widely known for playing a role in Vetrimaaran’s Visaaranai, has passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. where he breathed his last on January 23.

Ramadoss’s son Kalaiselvan announced the news through his father’s social media accounts.

Though E Ramadoss rose to fame only recently as an actor with films like Visaaranai, Vikram Vedha and Aramm, he started his career as a director way back in 1986 with Aayiram Pookal Malaratumae. He has also directed films like Ravanan, Vaazhga Jananayakam, and he was one of the directors who helmed Suyamvaram, a record film which was shot in one day.

Ramadoss was also involved with many other Tamil films as a writer. However, he got widespread attention only after becoming an actor. Despite playing supporting roles that had very limited screen time, Ramadoss was able to grab the attention of the audience with his acting skills. He was last seen in Jiiva’s Varalaru Mukkiyam.

His mortal remains will be kept at his home in KK Nagar, Chennai for his colleagues and friends to pay their last respects. The funeral is set to happen today at 5 pm.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 15:05 IST
