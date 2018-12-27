Tamil actor Cheenu Mohan passes away

Actor and theatre artiste Cheenu Mohan passed away on Thursday morning, following a massive heart attack. He was 62.

Veteran playwright-actor Crazy Mohan shared the news on Facebook. He wrote, “It is with Heartfelt pain, We in Crazy Creations mourn the untimely passing away of CHEENU MOHAN this morning due to massive heart attack. He made millions forget their worries and laugh their heart out. As a trouper since inception of Crazy Creations in 1979, he reveled in well knit friendship with each and every one in the troupe. Cremation to take place on 29.12.18 in Anna Nagar. We pray for his AATHMA to get POORNA SHANTHI and NARGATHI.”

Cheenu Mohan began his career as an actor during the late 1980s. He acted in films including Varusham Padhinaaru (1989), Mani Ratnam’s Anjali (1990) and Thalapathi (1991). The actor then went on to portray the lead role in plays directed by Crazy Mohan.

Cheenu Mohan was a part of Crazy Mohan’s theatre group for a long time. Whoever follows his plays can never forget “Jurassic Baby”. The drama revolves around the life of a young couple Mythili and Maadhu (Uma and Crazy Balaji) who have no children. Life takes a turn when they meet a Malayali vaidya (Crazy Mohan) who comes home with a herbal concoction. Uma consumes it on a regular basis, and delivers a baby. But what happens is, they get a much bigger baby (Cheenu Mohan) than the usual one. Horrified Balaji and Uma give us some hilarious moments to watch. Cheenu Mohan aced the role of the ‘grotesque child’ with unnatural behaviour and appearance. Just imagine the sight of a grown man behaving like a baby? Even today, the drama gets telecast on Doordarshan aka Podigai.

Mohan made a comeback by portraying a supporting role in Karthik Subbaraj’s multi-starrer Iraivi. He also has films like Vada Chennai, Aandavan Kattalai and Kolamaavu Kokila to his credit. The actor was also seen in the web series Kalyanamum Kadandhu Pogum.

Cheenu Mohan’s funeral will take place on December 29.