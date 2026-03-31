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Actor, Bigg Boss Tamil alumna Janani ties the knot with her longtime boyfriend Sai Roshan Shyam
Janani-Sai Roshan Shyam wedding: The couple announced the news to the world via social media, sharing photos and videos from the occasion.
Janani-Sai Roshan Shyam marriage: Renowned South Indian actor Janani (formerly Janani Iyer), primarily known for her appearances in Tamil movies, has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Sai Roshan Shyam, in a traditional Hindu ceremony. The couple announced the news to the world via social media, sharing photos and videos from the occasion.
“Officially Mr & Mrs,” Janani wrote on Instagram, along with a series of pictures from the wedding ceremony.
While Janani wore a classic red silk saree, complemented by temple jewellery and layered jasmine garlands, Roshan opted for an ivory traditional outfit. The event was attended by the couple’s family members and close friends. Interestingly, they got married on the eve of Janani’s birthday.
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Soon after photos and videos from their wedding ceremony surfaced on social media, friends and well-wishers began showering the newlyweds with love and affection. “Congratulations, guys,” actor Aishwarya Rajesh wrote in the comment section of one of the posts. She further took to her Instagram stories and posted, “Congratulations, Jan and Roshan. Wishing you guys blessed years ahead and wishing you a happy birthday, darling Janani.”
“Congrats, Janani and Roshan! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness,” Janani’s close friend and actor Gayathrie Shankar noted, while actor Sujatha Shivakumarr wrote, “Dear Jannani, I’m over the moon for you both. Congratulations.” Film stars Riythvika KP, Manjima Mohan Gautham, Athulyaa Ravi, Anju Kurian, Shrutika Arjun Raaj, and Parvati Nair also extended their best wishes to the couple.
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Who is Janani?
After a couple of uncredited roles, Janani made her proper acting debut in director Bala’s Avan Ivan (2011). She subsequently acted in movies such as Thegidi, Ma Chu Ka, Adhe Kangal, Balloon, Vidhi Madhi Ultaa, Koorman, Vezham, Karungaapiyam, Ippadiku Kadhal, and Hot Spot. She has also appeared in notable roles in Malayalam films such as 3 Dots, 7th Day, Mosayile Kuthira Meenukal, Koothara, and Ithu Thaanda Police. Janani had also appeared as a contestant Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2, and emerged as the third runner-up.