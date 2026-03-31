Actor, Bigg Boss Tamil alumna Janani ties the knot with her longtime boyfriend Sai Roshan Shyam

Janani-Sai Roshan Shyam marriage: Renowned South Indian actor Janani (formerly Janani Iyer), primarily known for her appearances in Tamil movies, has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Sai Roshan Shyam, in a traditional Hindu ceremony. The couple announced the news to the world via social media, sharing photos and videos from the occasion.

“Officially Mr & Mrs,” Janani wrote on Instagram, along with a series of pictures from the wedding ceremony.

While Janani wore a classic red silk saree, complemented by temple jewellery and layered jasmine garlands, Roshan opted for an ivory traditional outfit. The event was attended by the couple’s family members and close friends. Interestingly, they got married on the eve of Janani’s birthday.