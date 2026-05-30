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Actor Ajith’s mother dies at 85; Kamal Haasan pays tribute
Ajith Kumar was in Dubai when he received the news of his mother's death and rushed back to Chennai to be with his family.
Tamil actor Ajith Kumar’s mother, Mohini, passed away on Saturday at the age of 85. According to reports, she had been battling age-related health issues for some time and breathed her last at a private hospital in Chennai. She was residing in the Palavakkam area of the city. The news of her demise has left the Tamil film industry and Ajith’s fans deeply saddened. As per reports, Ajith Kumar was in Dubai when he received the news and immediately rushed back to Chennai to be with his family.
Among the first celebrities to express their condolences was veteran actor Kamal Haasan. Taking to his official X account, he wrote, “I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mr. Ajith Kumar’s mother, Mrs. Mohini Mani. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Ajith Kumar and his family, who are grieving the loss of their beloved mother.”
சகோதரர் திரு. அஜித்குமார் அவர்களின் தாயார் திருமதி. மோகினி மணி அவர்கள் மறைந்த செய்தி அறிந்து வருத்தமடைந்தேன்.
அன்புத் தாயை இழந்து தவிக்கும் அஜித்குமாருக்கும் அவரது குடும்பத்தாருக்கும் எனது மனமார்ந்த ஆறுதல்களைத் தெரிவித்துக்கொள்கிறேன்.
— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 30, 2026
Radhikaa Sarathkumar wrote: “Dear #ajith so sorry to hear of the passing of your mother. Condolences to the family and pray for strength in this sad phase of your life. May she be in peace.”
Dear #ajith so sorry to hear of the passing of your mother. Condolences to the family and pray for strength in this sad phase of your life.🙏🙏may she be in peace.
— Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 30, 2026
Soon after the news broke, social media was flooded with messages of support from fans and well-wishers. Many expressed their grief and solidarity with the actor, with several fans writing, “We are with you,” while offering prayers for the departed soul.
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Mohini Mani played a significant role in shaping Ajith Kumar’s life. In fact, the actor named his charitable initiative, the Mohini Mani Foundation, after his mother. Through the foundation, he has supported causes related to hygiene, civic awareness, and social welfare.
Mohini Mani’s funeral is expected to take place in Chennai on Sunday, with family members, friends, and members of the film fraternity likely to pay their final respects.
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