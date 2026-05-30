Actor Ajith’s mother dies at 85; Kamal Haasan pays tribute

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar’s mother, Mohini, passed away on Saturday at the age of 85. According to reports, she had been battling age-related health issues for some time and breathed her last at a private hospital in Chennai. She was residing in the Palavakkam area of the city. The news of her demise has left the Tamil film industry and Ajith’s fans deeply saddened. As per reports, Ajith Kumar was in Dubai when he received the news and immediately rushed back to Chennai to be with his family.

Among the first celebrities to express their condolences was veteran actor Kamal Haasan. Taking to his official X account, he wrote, “I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mr. Ajith Kumar’s mother, Mrs. Mohini Mani. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Ajith Kumar and his family, who are grieving the loss of their beloved mother.”