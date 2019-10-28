Action trailer: Vishal-Tamannaah promise an entertaining film

The trailer of Vishal’s upcoming film Action has been released online. The film has been directed by Sundar C, who has co-written the film along with Shubha and Venkat Ragavan. Action seems to follow the exploits of an Indian officer, who wreaks havoc in exotic locations. Say, Sundar has conjured up a plot where District 13 meets Mission Impossible.

Going by the trailer, the film seems to have several parkour sequences. In the trailer, we see Vishal mount an escape against a group of armed policemen, who surround his hideout. The actor plays a member of the Indian army who is on a mission along with another officer, played by Tamannaah.

Tamannaah plays a strong character who engages in high-risk car sequences, jumping off from buildings, firing guns and performing hand-to-hand combat. She also breaks into sensuous dance moves when she is not chasing an international case. The film also stars Malayalam actor Aishwarya Lekshmi, who makes a blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer.

And of course, the film has Yogi Babu. He seems to play a hacker assisting Vishal’s character. In the end, we hear him making a joke referring to Vishal’s previous film Irumbu Thirai about getting robbed through online banking.

Bankrolled by producer R.Ravindran of Trident Arts, the film looks quite ambitious. Sundar aspires to deliver an action thriller of international standards with some commercial ingredients from his stable.

Composer Hiphop Tamizha has scored music for Action. This film marks his second collaboration with Vishal and Sundar after Aambala, which came out in 2015.