Action teaser: Vishal starrer is full of stunts

The teaser of Vishal starrer Action is out. In the one-minute teaser, we don’t find out much about the story but we surely get to see some death-defying stunts in foreign locales. The entire teaser is jam-packed with stunts and it lets the audience know what to expect from the film. The content of the movie is exactly what the title promises – Action.

Barring a couple of shots with bad VFX, the production quality here seems top notch.

Alongside Vishal, the film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Yogi Babu, Akanksha Puri, Kabir Duhan Singh and Ramki among others.

Action has been directed by Sundar C with music by Hiphop Tamizha. The cinematography has been handled by Dudlee and editing has been done by NB Srikanth. Action has been produced by R Ravindran under the banner Trident Arts.

Vishal recently completed his 15 years in the film industry and on the occasion, he announced on Twitter that music maestro Ilaiyaraaja would be composing music for his upcoming film Thupparivaalan 2.

Vishal was last seen in Ayogya. The movie was a remake of the 2015 Telugu film Temper.