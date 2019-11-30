Action movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Action has been leaked online by Tamilrockers, Action has been leaked online by Tamilrockers,

Vishal starrer Action has found its way to piracy website Tamilrockers.

Director Sundar C has co-written the film along with Subha and Venkat Ragavan. While Vishal and Tamannaah Bhatia play the role of Indian soldiers, Action also marks the Kollywood debut of Malayalam actor Aishwarya Lekshmi.

Tamilrockers was earlier limited to only Tamil movies, but has since gradually expanded its tentacles to Bollywood movies, TV shows, web series and Hollywood films. The piracy website has not stopped being a troublemaker despite an order by the Madras High Court. Tamilrockers continues to work through proxy servers and keeps changing its domain, making it difficult to block the website.

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave the film 2 stars in his review. Manoj wrote, “Director Sundar C’s Action has nothing much going for it. The film follows the events in the life of Subash (Vishal), a decorated soldier of the Indian army. He is the younger son of the incumbent Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu (played by Pala Karuppiah). His elder brother (played by Ramki) is the deputy chief minister. It is hard to believe the naivety of Subash’s family, given that they are politically so powerful. A bomb blast during an election rally in Chennai takes the life of a prime ministerial candidate, bringing disgrace to his family.”

He added, “As if that’s not enough, his brother and fiance Meera (Aishwarya Lekshmi) are also killed. Subash vows to avenge the death of his loved ones and wipe out the blot on his family. So, the action begins.”

