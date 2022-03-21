Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu trailer: Akshara Hassan starrer shines light on sex-positive culture

Amazon Prime Video on Monday unveiled the trailer of its latest Tamil offering Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu. Written and directed by Raja Ramamurthy, the film stars Akshara Hassan in the lead.

Judging from the trailer, Akshara Hassan plays the role of a girl who grew up in a very conservative household. Given the way any talk of sex or sexuality is frowned upon in India, the impressionable teenager is quite confused. Unable to make sense of her sexuality and raging hormones, and egged on by her friends, she sets out to do things that are considered taboo for her age. The opening scene of the trailer captures the sexism that girls are subjected to daily. In a scene, a shopkeeper addresses her as ‘papa’ aka kid and makes it hard for her to express her needs. The shopkeeper further adds to the stigma around menstruation by offering to cover the sanitary pads in a dark packet as if it is something to be ashamed of.

Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu (fear, innocence, coyness, chastity), which are the qualities traditionally expected in an ‘ideal Indian girl’, seems to emphasise the importance of nurturing a sex-positive culture both at home and in the society. The lack of it is likely to result in young people making wrong choices.

The film was screened in several international film festivals, including HBO’s South Asian International Film Festival, Caleidoscope Indian Film Festival at Boston, Chicago South Asian Film Festival, Atlanta Indian Film Festival, Tasveer South Asian Film Festival at Seattle and the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival in Canada.

“When Raja narrated the story to me, I instantly knew I wanted to be a part of this film. Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu is a slice-of-life, light hearted watch. It’s a coming-of-age drama where a young girl struggles to find a balance between her desires and family pressures. I believe that every young adult will relate to my character in the film,” Akshara said.

The film also stars Usha Uthup, Anjana Jayaprakash, Malgudi Subha, Janaki Sabesh, and Suresh Chandra Menon. Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 25.