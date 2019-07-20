Abhay Deol to play the antagonist in Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero

KJR Studios has announced that Bollywood actor Abhay Deol has joined the cast of Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film, Hero. Abhay Deol will be playing the antagonist in the movie written and directed by PS Mithran of Irumbu Thirai fame.

“Thrilled to have Bollywood stunner @AbhayDeol on board as the antagonist in @Siva_Kartikeyan’s #HERO! 📌 Excited about this fresh collaboration! @Psmithran @akarjunofficial @thisisysr @kalyanipriyan @george_dop @dhilipaction @ruben_editor @DoneChannel1 @gobeatroute”, KJR Studios tweeted.

Hero also stars Arjun, Ivana, Vivek, Yogi Babu, Vadivelu in supporting roles. Filmmaker Priyadarshan’s daughter, Kalyani Priyadarshan, will be making her Kollywood debut as the female lead in the film.

Touted as an action-thriller, Hero went on floors in March earlier this year. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film and the technical crew comprises George C. Williams and Ruben for cinematography and editing, respectively. Kotapadi Rajesh, who was the distributor of Viswasam, is bankrolling the film.

The yet-to-be released Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kathai, marks Abhay Deol’s first Tamil film. The fantasy film also stars Ashwin Kakumanu and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles. According to reports, Abhay Deol will be playing King Vikramaditya in the film.