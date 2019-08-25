Aayiram Jenmangal first look: GV Prakash starrer has a sinister feel to it

The first look of GV Prakash’s upcoming film with director Ezhil titled, Aayiram Jenmangal, has been unveiled by actor Vishnu Vishal on Twitter.

“Here’s the title look of director #Ezhil’s horror-comedy #AayiramJanmangal! Gear up for this joyful & scary ride! #AayiramJenmangalTitleLook @gvprakash @yoursEesha @NikeshaPatel @actorsathish @ssakshiagarwal @CSathyaOfficial #UKSenthilKumar @chithralax @Lyricist_Vivek,” the caption reads.

The film will mark the maiden collaboration between composer-turned-actor GV Prakash and Ezhil of Thulladha Manamum Thullum fame. The poster doesn’t reveal anything about the lead characters and has a sinister feel to it. There is a pair of eyes peering at us accompanied by lightning. Touted to be a horror-comedy, Aayiram Jenmangal also stars Eesha Rebba in the lead.

C Sathya will be composing the music and cinematography will be handled by UK Senthil Kumar. The film is being bankrolled by Ramesh P Pillai of Abhishek Films.

GV Prakash is juggling between music direction and acting and has a slew of projects in his kitty. He is currently giving the score for the highly anticipated Vetrimaaran-Dhanush’s Asuran. As an actor, he was last seen in Watchman and is awaiting the release of a number of films including 100% Kadhal directed by Chandramouli, Ayngaran directed by Ravi Arasu and Adangathey directed by Shanmugam Muthuswamy.