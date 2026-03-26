‘Empathy for a wife depend on husband’s market value?’: Aarti Ravi slams the double standard shielding Vijay amid Trisha Krishnan rumors

Tamil cinema has been gripped by the ongoing controversy surrounding actor and politician Vijay’s divorce with his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam, and her allegations about his extramarital relationship with an actress, and the widespread speculation linking him to his co-star Trisha Krishnan. Now, another woman at the centre of a strikingly similar situation has spoken up, and people are paying attention.

Aarti Ravi, the estranged wife of actor Ravi Mohan, formerly known as Jayam Ravi, took to Instagram with a post that drew a direct comparison between Vijay’s situation and her own: when Ravi Mohan attended a wedding last year with his alleged new partner Kenishaa Francis while their divorce was still pending, the backlash was immediate and relentless. But when Vijay was seen at a wedding reception with Trisha Krishnan barely a week after his wife’s divorce filing became public, a large part of the public either defended him or turned on Trisha. Same behaviour, very different consequences.

Aarti’s post asked why that gap exists. Her implied answer: it depends on the man’s star power.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aarti (@aarti.ravi)

What is happening with Vijay and Sangeetha

Sangeetha’s petition does not name the actress, but social media speculation has widely and frequently linked Vijay to Trisha Krishnan, though these claims remain unverified. The petition states that Sangeetha became aware of the alleged affair in 2021 and made multiple attempts to repair the marriage between 2021 and 2025, all of which proved unsuccessful. A court hearing is scheduled for April 20, 2026.

Videos from the wedding reception circulated widely, showing Vijay arriving with a bouquet while Trisha followed shortly afterward. When reporters caught up with Trisha at Chennai airport and asked for her response, she walked away without saying a word. Vijay has also not issued any

public statement.

What is happening with Ravi Mohan and Aarti

Ravi Mohan and Aarti, once seen as one of Tamil cinema’s model couples, separated in September 2024 after fifteen years of marriage. Ravi later appeared at a wedding with his alleged new partner Kenishaa Francis in matching outfits, even as the divorce remained legally pending. The criticism was swift and harsh. Ravi’s response to it did not help matters. He posted on Instagram: “You think only women are right. But men are the biggest victims, even our legal system has realised that. Let me live, keep your bad thoughts to yourself.”

Also Read: Vijay’s wife Sangeetha files for divorce; alleges affair with actress

Aarti, meanwhile, has spoken openly about how difficult things have been. This is not the first time she made such a declaration on her social media. Earlier, she has alleged that Ravi provided no emotional or financial support after walking out and that she and her children face home eviction under instructions he gave to the bank. She wrote: “I chose love over calculation. Trust over transaction. And this is where it has brought me.”

Story continues below this ad

In a similar instance that happened many weeks ago, Aarti re-shared a post from the Instagram page Karuththu Kannammaa that put both men in the same frame. It began by dismantling Ravi’s victim claim with a direct hypothetical. “If I go out with another man wearing matching outfits before the divorce is finalised, will the people remain silent? After doing that, will anyone agree with me if I say women are the biggest victims in the world? No. Please don’t try to be over smart.”

It then turned to Vijay without naming him. “Ravi ran away. Another actor became a politician. They have no sense of guilt or shame. They have no love or compassion for their wives who suffered while giving birth to their children. Despite doing all this, they are crying and calling themselves victims by taking the court and the law as their allies.”

The phrase “another actor became a politician” was immediately understood as a reference to Vijay. Aarti did not add her own caption. The re-share was the statement.

Social media users had already been placing both situations side by side, noting that in both cases the men were seen publicly with other women while their wives were either fighting or filing for divorce. Neither Vijay nor Ravi Mohan has responded publicly.