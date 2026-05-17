‘My dignified silence should never be mistaken for weakness’: Aarti Ravi hits back at Ravi Mohan

Aarti Ravi has broken her silence — or at least threatened to do so — if her ex-husband Ravi Mohan doesn’t stop blaming her on multiple accounts two years after their bitter separation. She put out a public warning that she’d spill the truth about her and Mohan’s marriage if it comes to that, in order to protect her children and her dignity.

On Saturday, Aarti took to her Instagram handle and wrote a cryptic note directly aimed at her estranged husband’s recent claims against her. “You never wake a sleeping lion. God help if she’s a mamma lion. My dignified silence should never be mistaken for weakness or taken undue advantage of. If needed, to protect my children and my dignity, I will step out of my comfort zone and face the world with the truth. Because truth always prevails,” she wrote on her Instagram handle.

A lot of Instagram followers also lent their support to Aarti in the comment section, including actor Khushbu Sundar. “Never mess with a mother. And you are a lioness with her cubs. More power to you my baby (red heart emojis),” commented Khushbu.

Aarti Ravi’s warning comes hours after Ravi Mohan announced at a press conference that he would not continue acting in films until his divorce is finalised. He also levelled several allegations aganist Aarti and her family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aarti (@aarti.ravi)

Ravi Mohan breaks down

Earlier on Saturday, a visibly emotional Ravi Mohan addressed the media in Chennai and said, “I think remaining silent all these years was extremely foolish on my part. Many people want to provoke the calm person I used to be. My films will no longer be released in theatres. Until I get a divorce, none of my films will be released on screen. I am unable to act until I receive my divorce.”

Making serious allegations against his in-laws, the actor said they were responsible for ongoing tensions in his personal life. “If anything happens to Keneeshaa or to me, they (Aarti Ravi’s family) will be responsible. They think I should not stay alive. I will deal with everyone and leave with a smile on my face. They are not allowing me to see my children. The annual fee for my two children is Rs 50 lakh. I paid for it and took care of everything. I tolerated everything all these years,” he alleged.

Ravi Mohan also alleged that he was pressured into marriage and restricted professionally. “From day one, many injustices have happened. Aarti married me only after blackmailing me by cutting her hand. Before one film produced by their family banner would even finish, they would ask me to sign another. I was not supposed to act in outside productions. I was expected to remain there like a serial actor,” he further alleged.

Ravi said he had been under severe emotional distress, stating that he had begun self-harming and was struggling to cope with ongoing personal issues. He said he hoped legal intervention would provide resolution. “I have started hurting myself,” he claimed. The actor also addressed speculation around his association with singer Keneeshaa Francis, referring to her recent exit from social media.

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Keneeshaa Francis and Jayam Ravi had been dating for a few months now. Keneeshaa Francis and Jayam Ravi had been dating for a few months now.

“They chased Keneeshaa away. I will not leave any of them quietly. Right now, I am living in a rented house and they are all living comfortably. No matter how much people mock me, I’m expected to remain silent because I am a celebrity. They cyberbullied Keneeshaa and drove her away. She is a very hard worker,” he claimed.

Ravi Mohan’s press conference came shortly after Keneeshaa Francis’ social media post, in which she announced her withdrawal from public life. In her post, she wrote, “I walked into this story with love. I walk out of it with silence. I have given pieces of myself trying to protect a human being the world had already decided a story for… I release him with peace, with love, and with complete detachment. I release all my responsibilities that were signed up for as well.” She also announced that she has left Chennai and exited the music industry.

Aarti and Mohan’s turbulent marriage

Two years ago, Ravi Mohan announced he is proceeding with the dissolution of his marriage with Aarti Ravi, his wife of 15 years, due to “personal reasons.” Aarti, daughter of noted television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, and Ravi tied the knot in 2009. Two days after the actor dropped the bomb, Aarti claimed he made the announcement of their split without her knowledge or consent, leaving the entire family “blindsided.”

“I was deeply shocked and saddened by the recent public announcement regarding our marriage, which was made without my knowledge or consent. After 18 years of shared history, I believe that such a significant matter should be handled with the grace, respect, and privacy that it deserves,” she wrote on her Instagram handle.

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“For some time, I have sought several opportunities to speak directly with my husband, hoping to have an open dialogue in a manner that honours the commitment we made to one another and to our family. Sadly, that opportunity was not afforded to me, leaving both my children and me completely blindsided by this announcement. The decision to walk out of our marriage is purely one sided and does not benefit our family,” she added.

Aarti, who shares sons Aarav and Ayaan with Ravi, said despite all the pain, she had chosen to remain dignified and refrained from public comment until now. “It has been hard to endure the false public narrative that has unfairly placed blame on me and subjected my character to attacks. As a mother, my first priority is and always will be the well-being of my children,” she said further.

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“I cannot stand by while this narrative affects them, and I will not allow these unfounded allegations to go unaddressed. My focus remains on the well-being of our children and helping them navigate this difficult time with the strength and integrity they deserve. I trust that in time, the full context of our situation will be understood,” she added.