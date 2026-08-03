Aarti’s mother defends Rs 40L maintenance demand from Ravi Mohan: ‘There are debts’

The controversy surrounding the separation of actor Ravi Mohan and his wife Aarti Ravi seems far from over. Now, her mother, producer Sujatha Vijayakumar has stepped forward to address the row over recent reports that Aarti demanded Rs 40 lakh per month from the actor. Maintaining that Aarti did not seek the money for herself, Sujatha pointed out that Ravi walked out of their lives without even settling the debts he had caused.

Alleging that only parts of the court directions are being reported by certain sections of the media, Sujatha also denied claims that Aarti said no to Ravi meeting their children.

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“Aarti didn’t ask for the Rs 40 lakh as monthly maintenance for herself. We have a lot of debt caused by him (Ravi Mohan), and the bank has even issued a japti notice for the house. The children now don’t have money for school fees, food, or tuition,” Sujatha said during a press conference.

Court directions on child support

She added, “The children have been studying in an American school. He enrolled them there. Their school fee is Rs 86 lakh per year, which the court has ordered him to pay. Similarly, he has been directed to give Rs 3 lakh to Aarti and Rs 1 lakh each to Aarav and Ayaan per month. He also has to pay for the children’s extracurricular activities.”

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Sujatha also refuted claims that Aarti prevented Ravi Mohan from meeting their children. “We have never said that he shouldn’t see the children. In fact, Aarti herself filed a visitation petition last year because she wanted the children to have a relationship with their father. The biggest relief for us is that the court has now ordered regular meetings of the four of them. For the last two years, we had been trying our best to arrange meetings and resolve these issues. Now, the court has made that possible.”

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“The children, however, were uncomfortable because the earlier meetings were to happen in the presence of a healer. That is why they were hesitant; not because we stopped them,” Sujatha claimed, adding, “No mother wants to separate children from their father. Starting this month, I hope the family can finally begin to heal.”

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‘Four of us will never be in same room again’: Ravi Mohan’s cryptic response

Amid all this, Ravi Mohan shared a cryptic post on social media, maintaining that “the four of us will never be in the same room again,” which seems to be a reaction to Sujatha’s remarks about the court ordering regular meetings between Ravi, Aarti, and their children.

Without explaining further, he reportedly shared on his Instagram stories, “It is unfortunate that some people continue to act in ways that amount to contempt of court. As for me, I want to make one thing clear: the four of us will not ever be in the same room together as long as I am alive. Stay happy always and choose your friends wisely.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Mohan (@iam_ravimohan)

For those unfamiliar, Ravi Mohan announced his separation from Aarti in September 2024 after 15 years of marriage. They tied the knot in 2009.

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Disclaimer: This article covers ongoing personal disputes, court proceedings, and claims regarding family financial matters based on public statements. The content is provided solely for informational and news purposes and does not constitute legal or financial advice.