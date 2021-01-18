scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 18, 2021
Must Read

Aari Arjuna wins Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4

Besides Aari Arjuna and Balaji Murugadoss, the other finalists of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 were Rio Raj, Ramya Pandian and Somsekhar.

Written by Manoj Kumar R | Bengaluru | January 18, 2021 7:13:32 am
Aari ArjunaAari Arjuna with Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 trophy. (Photo: Vijay Television/Twitter)

Actor Aari Arjuna was declared winner of reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 on Sunday. Aari took home Rs 50 lakh cash prize and the winner’s trophy.

Out of more than 31 crore votes during the final week of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, Aari received over 16 crore votes.

Aari Arjuna remained a favourite throughout the fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil. His popularity with the audience went from strength to strength. He never hesitated to call a spade a spade, and didn’t back down from a fight. In fact, Aari thrived when he played alone. He was appreciated for his emotional maturity, especially while dealing with runner-up Balaji Murugadoss.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 finale: Highlights

Balaji had a penchant for picking fights. On more than one occasion, he tried to win arguments with his physical prowess. He even came very close to getting violent with Aari. Balaji also had a lion’s share in projecting Aari as an emotionally well-balanced person and an example to follow on the show.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Hosted by actor-politician Kamal Haasan, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 aired on Vijay Television.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Hina Khan, Sunny Leone, Disha Patani
17 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 18: Latest News

Advertisement