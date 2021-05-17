Aanand L Rai is all praise for Karnan, calls Dhanush ‘a magician’

Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan continues to receive praise from the audience, and the latest to join the bandwagon is director Aanand L Rai. On Monday, the filmmaker took to Twitter and called the film “outstanding and brilliant.”

“OUTSTANDING & BRILLIANT…This is how you can describe this experience called #Karnan @mari_selvaraj What a storyteller 🙏 The way you painted ur thoughts on the celluloid. Take a bow!” Rai wrote in a tweet. He called Karnan actor Dhanush “a magician.”

OUTSTANDING & BRILLIANT…This is how you can describe this experience called #Karnan @mari_selvaraj What a storyteller 🙏 The way you painted ur thoughts on the celluloid. Take a bow!! @dhanushkraja You are a magician mere bhai ..u should have told me.I thought u r an actor.🧡 pic.twitter.com/f1sfRkfNbZ — Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai) May 17, 2021

“You are a magician mere bhai ..u should have told me.I thought you are an actor,” he continued.

Karnan, which released in theatres on April 9, received glowing reviews from critics and fans alike. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 14. The Mari Selvaraj directorial stars Dhanush as a rebellious youth, who refuses to let his caste define his worth. The film also stars Lal, Yogi Babu, Azhagam Perumal, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G. Kishan and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli in the supporting cast.

Earlier this year, Dhanush announced that he will be joining forces with director Mari Selvaraj again. “Elated to announce that after the blockbuster success of Karnan, Mari Selvaraj and myself are joining hands once again. Pre production going on, Shoot will commence next year,” wrote Dhanush, who is also busy with his upcoming Netflix film The Gray Man.

On the work front, Mari Selvaraj is busy preparing to get his next film on the floors. He will be directing Dhruv Vikram in the movie, which is yet to be named. Dhanush, on the other hand, will be seen in Aanand L Rai’s next Atrangi Re, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. Atrangi Re marks Dhanush’s second collaboration with Aanand L Rai after Raanjhanaa.