Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha gets glowing reviews from Tamil celebrities, Sivakarthikeyan calls it ‘need of the hour’

Bollywood superstar Amair Khan held a special premiere of his latest movie Laal Singh Chaddha for actors and directors of Tamil cinema in Chennai. The film seems to have impressed everyone who attended the special screening.
Actor Sivakarthikeyan called the film’ the need of the hour’ for it deals with themes of love and humanity. “The film speaks about human values, positivity, relationships, humanity, and love from start to finish. In the times we live in, films that spread such positivity are the need of the hour. Whenever we feel a bit down and need some motivation, we can watch this film. Aamir Khan sir you are always great,” said the actor.
National Award-winning filmmaker Priyadarshan also gave the film a big thumbs up. “Aamir Khan’s films have always impressed us and I felt the same way. I enjoyed the film completely,” he said.
“The film is superb. Aamir khan sir does a movie once in three or four years. But, when he does, he does a brilliant job. We thoroughly enjoyed it. We are sure you will enjoy it. You can go to the theatres along with your family. Very poetic and he had shown entire India so beautifully,” filmmaker Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi of Vanakkam Chennai said.
Actor Regina Cassandra said that she was in tears by the end of the movie. Actor Nidhhi Agerwal also shared a similar sentiment. “I think the film was amazing. It’s a very sensitive film. I honestly loved it. Aamir Khan sir has obviously acted so well. But, also every single actor acted well in this film. Chayatinaya, Mona Singh, and Kareena Kapoor have all done a superb job. Wishing them all the best for a blockbuster. I’m pretty sure, it’s going to be a hit. I totally enjoyed this film,” she said.
Actor Amala Paul noted that watching an Aamir Khan film provides her with a learning curve. “It’s a beautiful film. I am a huge fan of Aamir sir. You can always learn so much from his acting. he’s like a school of acting. The film is excellent,” she added.
Laal Singh Chaddha is the remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The remake is written by Atul Kulkarni and is helmed by Advait Chandan. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in key roles.
Laal Singh Chaddha is due in cinemas this Thursday.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
