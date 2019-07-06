Aadai trailer: Amala Paul wreaks havoc in her next

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Saturday unveiled the trailer of upcoming Tamil film Aadai, starring Amala Paul in the lead role. “So proud to be releasing the trailer of Aadai . Makes me want to watch the film and more than that waiting to see the reaction of the purists . All the best team Aadai #AadaiTrailer(sic),” he tweeted.

Advertising

Judging from the trailer, Amala plays an adrenaline junkie, Kamini, in the film. She feeds her hunger pangs for a thrill by indulging in some crazy things, including wielding a chain-saw machine while dressed apparently as the female version of Joker. She does anything she wants and does it unapologetically.

Aadai has been in the spotlight ever scene the filmmakers released the first look poster. The curiosity around the film shot up after the teaser suggested that Amala Paul has bared it all for her character. Recently, the actor even claimed that her bold performance in Aadai was the main reason why she got fired from Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film.

“In a world full of filters you seldom meet someone who remains so unabashedly themselves – You, my dearest @anuragkashyap72 ‘Sir’, are one such person – thank you for inspiring by being your honest self always. Appreciate your kind words and unconditional support! (sic),” responded Amala Paul.

Directed by Rathna Kumar of Meyaadha Maan fame, Aadai is touted to be a crime thriller. It also stars Bijili Ramesh, Vivek Prasanna and Sarithran in pivotal roles. Viji Subramaniyan of V Studios has produced the film and the music has been composed by singer-composer Pradeep Kumar and the band Oorka.

Aadai due in cinemas in July 19.