Aadai teaser: Amala Paul’s thriller is successful in creating suspense

The teaser of Amala Paul’s upcoming film Aadai is out. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter to share the teaser.

“’Freedom is what you do with what’s been done to you.’ Presenting #Aadai a Tamil film that breaks the shackles of the status quo. Starring the bold, beautiful & badass @Amala_ams. Directed by @MrRathna produced by @vstudiosoffl @thisisoorka @vijaykartik_k,” he tweeted.

Directed by Rathna Kumar of Meyaadha Maan fame, Aadai is touted to be a crime thriller with Amala Paul in the lead role. The teaser opens with a worried mother filing a complaint about her missing daughter. The mother then reveals that her daughter was drunk the last time they spoke. The teaser then takes us through a number of shots that show cops, media and an abandoned office and finally, we see Amala Paul’s character who is naked and confused. Even though the scenes mentioned are intense, the music is soft and this sets an eerie tone for the movie. The movie will tackle sensitive issues, but it is too early to guess what it could be, simply based on the 1 minute 43 seconds teaser.

Thank you for the kind words @karanjohar sir with your support #Aadai will go on to break boundaries. Thanks a ton, once again from me and team #aadai 🙏🏻❤#AadaiTeaser https://t.co/5PJ0BSdwug — Amala Paul ⭐️ (@Amala_ams) June 18, 2019

The first look of Aadai generated interest as the poster showed Amala Paul in torn clothes, crying as she held a weapon in her hands.

Apart from Amala, Aadai also stars Bijili Ramesh, Vivek Prasanna and Sarithran in pivotal roles. Viji Subramaniyan of V Studios is producing the film and the music has been composed by singer-composer Pradeep Kumar and the band Oorka.

Amala Paul has many projects in the pipeline. Cadaver will mark her debut production venture. She also has Adho Andha Paravai Pola, Aadujeevitham and an untitled film with Vijay Sethupathi in her kitty.

Aadai will be released in Tamil and Telugu.