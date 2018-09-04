Aadai first look: Amala Paul promises a thriller

Amala Paul’s Aadai is helmed by Rathna Kumar. Amala Paul’s Aadai is helmed by Rathna Kumar.

Director Venkat Prabhu unveiled an intriguing first look poster of upcoming Tamil film Aadai, which means “dress”. Contrary to its title, the film features a partially clothed Amala Paul in a distressful situation. Her image immediately catches our attention and suggest she may be a victim of kidnapping. The film is directed by Rathna Kumar, whose last film Meyaadha Maan became a surprise hit at the box office.

“This is definitely not from the director of #Meyaadhamaan. This is #AADAI . Thk you @Amala_ams for getting into the Skin of the Character right away.Thks to my producer @subbhunaarayan (sic).” tweeted Rathna.

The details of the plot or Amala’s character are unknown. However, Amala is “ecstatic” about her forthcoming film. “Ecstatic and delighted to announce, english first look poster of my next Tamil film…(sic),” tweeted the actor earlier today.

Amala is in a very interesting phase in her career. She has a few other biggies in the pipeline, apart from Aadai. She recently suffered a ligament tear while shooting for her upcoming thriller Adho Andha Paravai Pola. The film is said to have several stunt sequences and Amala has been shooting without a stunt double. During one such sequence, the actor reportedly twisted her right arm, that led to the ligament injury.

Amala Paul also has Raatchasan with Vishnu Vishal and Aadujeevitham with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the pipeline.

