Aadai came to me when I was about to quit films: Amala Paul

Team Aadai held a press meet recently and Amala Paul was visibly kicked about the Rathna Kumar directorial. When she spoke at the event, we swear, it was a very different Amala Paul. Speaking to indianexpress.com, the Mynaa actor said, “Aadai was totally experimental”, adding, “no heroine would have dared to take up such a role.”

Advertising

The teaser received a humungous response due to a “controversial scene” that came across as a shocker to many. Throwing more light on filming the particular scene in which she was naked, Amala said had she not trusted her crew, she would not have done it. “I was feeling equally nervous and anxious. We had 15 technicians on the sets. People will judge you no matter what but Aadai is an honest attempt.”

The actor elaborated how Aadai came to her when she was “about to quit films”. “Many filmmakers approached me with heroine-centric scripts, but nothing was interesting. Those were highly pretentious and I had no interest in signing them. Then, came the gutsy Aadai and I fell in love with its synopsis. I couldn’t believe the fact it was a Tamil film, besides someone was already on board as a producer,” noted Amala Paul.

She was all praise for director Rathna Kumar. “When I met him, he had a thick beard and looked totally different. That’s why they say never judge a book by its cover. He is the ballsiest director I have ever met. He wanted me to be myself on the sets, and I was so relieved because half the directors want me to be ‘cute’. I hope he continues to direct more films in future with the same courage and conviction,” Amala said.

What if Aadai fails at the box-office? “Who cares? My answer is the same, as always,” concluded the free-spirited Amala Paul.