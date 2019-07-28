A1 full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Santhanam and Tara Alisha Berry starrer A1 has become the latest victim of illegal torrent website Tamilrockers. The film is written and directed by Johnson K. Rajendran; Yatin Karyekar, Saikumar and others play supporting roles.

Santhosh Narayanan has composed the score for the film.

Despite a high court order blocking Tamilrockers and other similar illegal websites, the site continues to operate freely. It keeps changing its domain extension every single time, so it is hard to keep track. It can also be accessed through proxy servers.

Like its name suggests, Tamilrockers was limited to Tamil film industry but has since expanded to Bollywood and even Hollywood films. Now one can find even popular TV shows on the site.

A1 has received mostly negative reviews. Indianexpress.com’s S Subhakeerthana gave it 1.5 stars.

She wrote, “A1 has plenty of Lollu Sabha jokes and Santhanam delivers them in his style—but those are the same old things we saw in Inimey Ippadithaan, Sakka Podu Podu Raja and Dhilluku Dhuddu 2. What’s different? Santhanam looks more refined—with toned biceps and legs. Of course, he has incredible comic timing. I don’t deny that—but half the time, it’s not put to good use. The result? A cringeworthy comedy of errors. I can tolerate Santhanam as long as he doesn’t speak filth, but that’s what he does. Maybe, vaaya thorakkama nadichcha, I will be okay.”