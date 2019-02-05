96 was the first film I watched after returning from prison: Activist Thirumurugan Gandhi

At an event to mark the 100th-day celebrations of 96, the makers honoured its technicians and artistes with mementoes on Monday evening. Social commentator Thirumurugan Gandhi, who was the chief guest, said he couldn’t understand why director C Premkumar chose to invite him.

He added, “We were planning to stage a black flag protest against Mahinda Rajapaksa on Saturday and another one against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. During that time, I got an invitation to attend this. I do not know what connection we have with love.”

Thirumurugan Gandhi went on to say, “96 was the first film I watched after returning from prison, and it was wonderful. Love is a beautiful thing. Today, we come across several news reports detailing acid attacks on women who turn down ‘proposals’. How can a man harm the woman he loves? It is important that we pay attention to where the fault lies. When violence against women is increasing every day, 96 which celebrates women, love and nature got released.”

Thirumurugan Gandhi said, “The director has shown that love does not end with a man or a woman. The connection between us and this film is love. We love people. We love nature. That is why we struggle. This is the truth.”

Speaking about Vijay Sethupathi, Thirumurugan Gandhi added, “Sethupathi has become my favourite actor. He is a reflection of today’s youth. He showcases the problems that the youth of today face. He reflects their likes, preferences, mannerisms and dreams on screen. Vijay Sethupathi appears to be a common man like us. unlike many ‘heroes’.”

On his part, Vijay Sethupathi said, “The presence of Thirumurugan Gandhi here is a big surprise for me. We have put him in a compelling situation to talk about ‘love’. I am a huge fan of his thoughts and thought processes. He is a well-read person and an avid thinker, who understands every issue. I have a request to make to you — your speeches must be more commercial in nature. All good things must reach everybody. I expect your speeches are in such a way that they reach everybody.”

On the occasion, Vijay Sethupathi also announced that he would be acting in Seven Screen Studios’ next film, directed by newcomer Delhi Prasad Dheenadayal.

The event saw the participation of the cast and crew of the film including Divyadarshini, Gouri Kishan and Adhithya Bhaskar, besides the special guests – directors Cheran and Parthiepan.