96 music review: Make sure you listen to this album

96 music review: Karthik Netha is truly a find and his lyrics give out so many gems that I’m spoilt for choice to pick and mention. 96 music review: Karthik Netha is truly a find and his lyrics give out so many gems that I’m spoilt for choice to pick and mention.

It has been just a few hours since the 96 soundtrack was released, and it’s on loop already. Govind Vasantha who impressed us with Asuravadham and Solo, creates a soundtrack that leaves me bereft of adjectives to describe how beautiful it is. Govind gives us an eclectic yet symbiotic soundscape, a soundtrack that brims with emotion that touches your soul. There’s love, heartbreak, melancholy, questions, silence and of course love.

If the music conjures a sonic picture of what could happen between two ex-lovers, the verses give us the images we need. Karthik Netha is truly a find and his lyrics give out so many gems that I’m spoilt for choice to pick and mention. Take the song titled “The life of Ram”. Karthik ‘s verses picturesquely give a sketch of who Ram is, even before we meet him. While Karthik has written three songs, Uma Devi has penned the other three.

96’s soundtrack effectively mines Chinmayi’s versatility, who never ceases to sound fresh. I was happily surprised to find five out of the six songs have her name in the credits. You don’t feel it when you listen to them. The entire album just takes you to a place where you forget everything, except the world it creates.

Directed by cinematographer turned director Premkumar, 96 features Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The film has received exceedingly positive reviews for its teaser and songs and is expected to hit the screens on September 13.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd