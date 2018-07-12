96 teaser: Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha’s chemistry is lovely

96 movie teaser: Directed by Premkumar, 96 stars Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi. 96 movie teaser: Directed by Premkumar, 96 stars Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi.

There’s something about good teasers. They make you long for more. To lighten the weight of waiting, we keep revisiting the tiny portion several times. The teaser of 96, featuring Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi, is one such video. It’s beautiful and poetic, teasing us at the right points; giving us enough to wonder and not too much to spoil.

There seems to be a charming, unconventional romance on cards between Vijay Sethupathi, the photographer, and Trisha. With his tantrums, it is quite possible that Trisha is the one who helps Vijay Sethupathi through the phase. She gets him a makeover and seems to be a source of confidence. But is it love? Without a single dialogue, the beautifully cut teaser manages to grab eyeballs.

This is the first time Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha are sharing screen space in a film. Vijay Sethupathi seems to be having different looks in the film, while Trisha has a simple look. However, Trisha looks absolutely stunning as a slow romance bubbles between her and the versatile Vijay Sethupathi.

There is a beautiful tune that runs in the background by Govind Menon. After some impressive work in Solo and Asuravadham, this would be another project to look forward to from the Thaikkudam Bridge frontman.

96 will mark the debut of Premkumar as a director. He had earlier worked as the cinematographer for Vijay Sethupathi’s Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom. The project has been in the making for some time and is expected to hit screens soon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd