Thursday, October 04, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
96 movie release LIVE UPDATES

96 movie release live updates: Here's what critics, fans and celebrities are saying about Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil film 96.

New Delhi | Updated: October 4, 2018 8:33:43 am
96 is the maiden collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha.

96, the Tamil romantic drama starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha, hits screens worldwide today.

96 is the maiden collaboration of Vijay and Trisha. It also marks the directorial debut of Prem Kumar, who made a mark as a cinematographer with Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom. Multifaceted musician Govind Vasantha has composed a beautiful score for 96. All songs, especially Kaathalae Kaathalae, has already become a huge hit. 96 is easily one of the best music albums in Tamil this year.

The film also stars Devadharshini, Janagaraj and Bagavathi Perumal among others.

Follow all the latest updates about Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha starrer 96.

08:33 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
96 will take you back to your schools days, says SR Prabhu

Producer SR Prabhu tweeted, "#96TheMovie will take you back to your schools days! Everyone have performed so well! I was just Physically present😊!! Good work! congratulations to the whole team!!! @VijaySethuOffl @trishtrashers @MadrasEnterpriz @thinkmusicindia"

96 was screened for the media three days before its release. It has garnered only positive reviews from critics who have had the opportunity to watch it in the special preview screening.

