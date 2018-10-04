96 movie release LIVE UPDATES

96 is the maiden collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha. 96 is the maiden collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha.

96, the Tamil romantic drama starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha, hits screens worldwide today.

It also marks the directorial debut of Prem Kumar, who made a mark as a cinematographer with Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom. Multifaceted musician Govind Vasantha has composed a beautiful score for 96. All songs, especially Kaathalae Kaathalae, has already become a huge hit. 96 is easily one of the best music albums in Tamil this year.

The film also stars Devadharshini, Janagaraj and Bagavathi Perumal among others.