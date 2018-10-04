96 movie release LIVE UPDATES

96, the Tamil romantic drama starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha, hits screens worldwide today.
96 is the maiden collaboration of Vijay and Trisha. It also marks the directorial debut of Prem Kumar, who made a mark as a cinematographer with Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom. Multifaceted musician Govind Vasantha has composed a beautiful score for 96. All songs, especially Kaathalae Kaathalae, has already become a huge hit. 96 is easily one of the best music albums in Tamil this year.
The film also stars Devadharshini, Janagaraj and Bagavathi Perumal among others.
Producer SR Prabhu tweeted, "#96TheMovie will take you back to your schools days! Everyone have performed so well! I was just Physically present😊!! Good work! congratulations to the whole team!!! @VijaySethuOffl @trishtrashers @MadrasEnterpriz @thinkmusicindia"