Tamil releases this week: 90ML, Thadam and more

Here’s everything you need to know about the Tamil movies releasing this week:

90ML

The trailer for Bigg Boss sensation Oviya’s next film, 90ML, released to a lot of buzz. Said to be a women-centric film, the trailer showed Oviya and her group of friends openly drinking, smoking and talking about sex. 90ML also stars Anson Paul, Nithin Sathya, Vignesh Shivan, Vijay Vasanth, Aravind Akash, Yogi Babu and RJ Balaji in pivotal roles. Written, directed and produced by Anita Udeep, the film is being bankrolled by Nviz Entertainment. This STR musical is set to release on March 1.

Thadam

Releasing on March 1, Thadam stars Arun Vijay and Tanya Hope in the lead roles. Thadam marks the second collaboration of Arun Vijay and director Magizh Thirumeni, after 2012 film Thadaiyara Thaakka. Touted to be an action thriller, the film also stars Sonia Aggarwal, Vidya Pradeep, FEFSI Vijayan, Smruthi Venkat, Yogi Babu, Meera Krishnan and George Maryan in important roles. According to reports, Arun Vijay will be playing a dual role in the film. Arun was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s gangster flick Chekka Chevantha Vanam.

Dha Dha 87

Kamal Haasan’s elder brother Charu Haasan is all set to make his comeback as a lead with Dha Dha 87. The film is said to be the spiritual continuation of the 1988 Kamal Haasan-starrer Sathya. Charu will be seen playing an ageing, menacing don. Directed by debutant Vijay Sri, the film also stars veteran actor Saroja Devi and comedian Janagaraj, who is known for movies like Nayagan and Baasha. The film releases on March 1.

Thirumanam

Another comeback vehicle, Thirumanam will see actor-director Cheran return to the big screen after a brief hiatus. Cheran, who is known for directing and acting in family dramas, has also helmed Thirumanam. Set to release on March 1, the film is touted to be a feel-good romantic drama and stars Umapathy Ramaiah and Kavya Suresh in the lead roles apart from Cheran. Sukanya, M. S. Bhaskar, Manobala and Thambi Ramaiah will also be seen in pivotal roles.