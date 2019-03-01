90 ML movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Actor Oviya’s much-awaited film 90 ML has hit the screens. The actor, who developed a massive fan following her Bigg Boss stint, will be seen in the comedy-drama as a part of a girl gang comprising five different middle-class women. The movie is said to be a women-centric film and has attracted a lot of attention ever since the trailer was released. In the trailer, the women are seen openly drinking, smoking and talking about sex. It will sure be interesting to see Oviya headline this film.

Written and directed by Anita Udeep, the film is being touted as a STR musical. 90 ML also stars Anson Paul, Masoom Shankar, Monisha Ram. Shree Gopika, Bommu Lakshmi and Tej Raj. STR will make a special appearance in the film.