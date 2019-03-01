90 ML movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Actor Oviya’s much-awaited film 90 ML has hit the screens. The actor, who developed a massive fan following her Bigg Boss stint, will be seen in the comedy-drama as a part of a girl gang comprising five different middle-class women. The movie is said to be a women-centric film and has attracted a lot of attention ever since the trailer was released. In the trailer, the women are seen openly drinking, smoking and talking about sex. It will sure be interesting to see Oviya headline this film.
Written and directed by Anita Udeep, the film is being touted as a STR musical. 90 ML also stars Anson Paul, Masoom Shankar, Monisha Ram. Shree Gopika, Bommu Lakshmi and Tej Raj. STR will make a special appearance in the film.
On the fence about watching 90 ML? Check out the trailer of Oviya's film
'90 ML is a bold attempt'
Journalist Rajasekar wrote on Twitter, "#90ml - An interesting take on feminism, liberation, current issues of modern day young women. But the film would have worked much much better without boozing, getting high, double meaning dialogues and smoking scenes. A bold attempt which has its own share of flaws and positives."
'90 ML is against male chauvinism'
In an interview with Dailythanthi, Oviya said, “90 ML is against male chauvinism. I think there is nothing wrong in acting according to what the character demands. Yes, I will be seen glamorous in the film but you can’t call as obscenity.”
'90 ML is fun in parts'
Journalist Haricharan Pudipeddi shared on Twitter, "#90ML is fun in parts. I really hoped it would be a localised version or as fans would call it a 'thara local' version of Veere Di Wedding, but it's everything else than that. A film that flaunts the feminism card needlessly for all the wrong reasons."
'90 ML is a fun-filled laughter ride'
Oviya posted on Twitter, "Saw the final out of #90ML yesterday, it’s so enjoyable & fun-filled laughter ride with little adultfie😬, so advised only for 18+ watch."