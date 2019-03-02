90 ml full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Toggle Menu
Tamilrockers leaks 90 ml full movie online to download: 90 ml, starring Oviya, is the latest victim of Tamilrockers.

90 ml is directed by Anita Udeep.

Tamil film 90 ml has been leaked online by Tamilrockers. Directed by Anita Udeep, 90ml stars Bigg Boss Tamil fame Oviya in the lead role.

90 ml is the latest victim of the piracy website that regularly uploads copyrighted content illegally.

In the recent past, many films have been leaked by Tamilrockers. Latest films in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and other languages can be easily found on Tamilrockers’ site.

Despite action by law enforcement agencies and even interventions by the courts including the Madras High Court, Tamilrockers operates with impunity.

90 ml, meanwhile, has opened to decent reviews. In her review, Indianexpress.com’s S Subhakeerthana wrote, “Alagiya Asura aka Anita Udeep understands she is not trying to make another Magalir Mattum and keeps the characters flawed yet real. That works to the great advantage of the film.”

Also Read | 90 ml movie review: A non-judgmental fun ride with some genuine female bonding

She added, “90 ml has many scenes that will shock conventional theater-goers. For instance, there are intimate scenes between a lesbian couple.”

