800 motion poster: Vijay Sethupathi is convincing as Muttiah Muralitharan

Vijay Sethupathi plays Muttiah Muralitharan in 800.

The motion poster of the Muttiah Muralitharan biopic 800 is out. Directed by MS Sripathy, 800 will see Vijay Sethupathi play the role of the Sri Lankan spin legend.

The video plays out like a graphic novel, giving us a glimpse of what we can expect from the film. It suggests that 800 will be set against the backdrop of the civil war that ravaged Sri Lanka for nearly three decades. We see Muralitharan recognising his passion for cricket, undergoing training and becoming a world-class spin legend amid raging war and hardships.

Talking about the upcoming movie, Muttiah Muralitharan had earlier said, “I am honoured that an accomplished actor such as Vijay Sethupathi will be playing me in the film. I have been actively collaborating with the creative team for the past several months, and I will continue to support this project through its duration.”

“I am delighted that Murali himself will be closely involved with the project and guiding me on the cricketing aspects. I am thankful to both Murali and the producers for the faith bestowed on me,” Vijay Sethupathi had said.

800 was announced in July, and the makers originally had plans to release the film by the end of 2020. However, that was before COVID-19 wreaked havoc.

The Muttiah Muralitharan biopic will be shot in Tamil, but the producers have plans to release the movie in several languages across the world.

