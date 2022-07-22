68th National Film Awards: South Indian films dominate again

The winners of the 68th edition of the National Film Awards were announced on Friday. Filmmaker Vipul Shah headed the jury, which selected the best films in 28 categories. The jury had received about 305 movies from 30 languages. The films from south India dominated the National Film Awards with as many as 19 top awards across various sections. It’s worth noting that last year, south Indian films won as many as 15 awards in various categories.

Director Sudha Kongara Prasad’s critical hit Soorarai Pottru took home the top honours, including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Film and Best Screenplay. Suriya, who essayed the role of a strong-willed entrepreneur in the film, won the Best Actor award. The announcement comes on the eve of his 47th birthday. It is his first National Award for acting. Suriya will be sharing this honour with Bollywood star Ajay Devgan for his performance in Tanhaji.

Aparna Balamurali, who played the female lead in Soorarai Pottru, bagged the award in the Best Actress category. Suriya’s production venture Soorarai Pottru is inspired by the life and times of Simplifly Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath, who revolutionized India’s aviation sector by making airlines affordable for the working class people.

Soorarai Pottru also won the award for the Best Screenplay. The film was written for the screen by Sudha Kongara and Shalini Ushadevi. Composer GV Prakash Kumar bagged the award for the best background score for the same movie.

Director Vasanth’s Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum has bagged multiple awards. The movie was named the Best Tamil film, and it also bagged the award in the Best Editing category. Actor Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, who played Sivaranjini in the movie, got the Best Supporting Actress award.

Late director Sachidanandan, who was popularly known as Sachy, won the Best Director award for his last film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. He passed away following a cardiac arrest in 2020. Actor Biju Menon, who played the role of Ayyappan Nair in the film, was named the Best Supporting Actor. The movie’s realistic action sequences were also recognised with the Best Stunt Choreography award. Singer Nanjiyamma, who sang the film’s popular folk number “Kalakkatha”, bagged the Best Singer award. She had also won a special award for the same song in last year’s Kerala Film State Awards.

Director Kavya Prakash’s Malayalam film Vaanku won the Special Jury award, while director Mahesh Naryanan’s Malik won the award in the ‘Re-recordist of the Final Mixed Track’ category. Director Senna Hegde’s Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam was named the Best Malayalam film, and debutant director Muhammad Musthafa’s Kappela won the award for the Best Production Design.

Tamil director Madonne Ashwin won the Indira Gandhi Award For Best Debut Film Of A Director for Mandela. The hit political satire also won him the award for Best Dialogue Writer.

Composer Thaman S bagged the award for Best Music Direction for his work in the 2020 blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film had Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun in the lead role. Director Sandeep Raj’s indie film Colour Photo was named the Best Telugu film. Director Revanth Korukonda’s Natyam won the award for Best Dance Choreography.

Director Sagar Puranik’s Dollu was named Best Film in Kannada and it also bagged the Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist) award.