65th Filmfare Awards South winners: Vikram Vedha, Baahubali 2 and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum win big

The who’s who of the south Indian film industry gathered on Saturday at Novotel and HICC Complex in Hyderabad for 65th Filmfare Awards South. The event was hosted by Rahul Ravindran and Sundeep Kishen, where awards were given out in various categories to the films that released last year in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
In Tamil, critically acclaimed Vikram Vedha bagged top prizes, including best director for Pushkar-Gayatri. And the best film award went to Nayanthara’s Aaram. In Malayalam, director Dileesh Pothan’s Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum swept the awards in all the top categories, including best film and best director.
Director SS Rajamouli’s global hit Baahubali: The Conclusion dominated the awards announced for Telugu films. In Kannada, Chowka won big, while the best actor award was given to superstar Puneeth Rajkumar for his performance in Raajakumara.
Here is the full list of winners of the 65th Filmfare Awards South:
Tamil
Best Film: Aramm
The award for Best Film – Tamil goes to #Aramm. #JioFilmfareAwards (South) 2018. pic.twitter.com/GwHmdVJ4Md
Best Director: Pushkar-Gayathri for Vikram Vedha
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Vijay Sethupathi for Vikram Vedha
Critics’ Award for Best Actor: Karthi for Theeran Adigaram Ondru and R Madhavan for Vikram Vedha
Watch this heartwarming acceptance speech of @ActorMadhavan after winning the Best Actor (Critics) award for Vikram Vedha at the 65th #JioFilmfareAwrds (South) pic.twitter.com/f3ndBLh8NY
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Nayanthara for Aramm
Best Debut (Male): Vasanth Ravi for Taramani
Critics’ Award for Best Actress: Aditi Balan for Aruvi
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Prasanna for Thiruttupayale 2
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Nithya Menen for Mersal
Best Music Album: AR Rahman for Mersal
Best Lyrics: Vairamuthu for Vaan – Kaatru Veliyidai
Best Playback Singer (Male): Anirudh Ravichander for Yaanji – Vikram Vedha
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shashaa Tirupati for Vaan – Kaatru Veliyidai
Telugu
Best Film (Popular): Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
Best Actor In A Leading Role – Female (Popular): Sai Pallavi for Fidaa
Here’s presenting our Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) #SaiPallavi for the 65th #JioFilmfareAwards (South). pic.twitter.com/z888nCl9Nt
Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Female): Ritika Singh for Guru
Best Actor In A Leading Role – Male (Popular): Vijay Deverakonda for Arjun Reddy
.@TheDeverakonda bags the award for the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for #ArjunReddy at the 65th #JioFilmfareAwards (South). pic.twitter.com/cNHLpYLkfI
Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Male): Venkatesh for Guru
Best Director: SS Rajamouli for Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Rana Daggubati for Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Ramya Krishnan for Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
Best Music Album: MM Keeravani for Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
Best Playback Singer (Male): Hemachandra for Fidaa
Best Playback Singer (Female): Madhu Priya for Fidaa
Lifetime Achievement Award: Kaikala Satyanarayana
Best Cinematography: KK Senthil for Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
Malayalam
Best Film (Popular): Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
The award for Best Film – Malayalam goes to #ThondimuthalumDriksakshium. #JioFilmfareAwards (South) 2018. pic.twitter.com/VO6ajbJq8y
Best Actor In A Leading Role – Female (Popular): Parvathy for Take Off
Best Actor In A Leading Role – Male (Popular): Fahadh Faasil for Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Female): Manju Warrier for Udhaharanam Sujatha
Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Male): Tovino Thomas for Mayaanadhi
Best Debutante (female): Aishwarya Lekshmi for Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela
Best Debutante (male): Antony Varghese for Angamaly Diaries
Best Director: Dileesh Pothen for Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Alencier Ley for Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Shanthi Krishna for Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela
Best Playback Singer (Male): Shahbaz Aman for Mizhiyil Ninnum for Maayaanadhi
Best Playback Singer (Female): KS Chitra for Nadavaathil for Kamboji
Best Lyrics: Anwar Ali for Mizhiyil Ninnum for Mayaanadhi
Best Composer: Rex Vijayan for Mayaanadhi
Kannada
Best Film: Ondu Motteya Kathe
The award for Best Film – Kannada goes to #OnduMotteyaKathe. #JioFilmfareAwards (South) 2018. pic.twitter.com/OBSLqGsE1W
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Sruthi Hariharan for Beautiful Manasugalu
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Puneeth Rajkumar for Raajakumara
Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Male): Dhananjaya for Allama
Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Female): Shraddha Srinath for Operation Alamelamma
Best Director: Tarun Sudhir for Chowka
The award for Best Director – Kannada goes to #TarunSudhir for #Chowka. #JioFilmfareAwards (South) 2018. pic.twitter.com/Yx20ihUrHk
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): P Ravi Shankar for College Kumara
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Bhavani Prakash for Urvi
Best Playback Singer (Male): Armaan Malik for Ondu Malebillu- for Chakravarthy
Best Playback Singer (Female): Anuradha Bhat for Appa I Love You for Chowka
Best Lyrics: Nagendra Prasad for Appa I Love You for Chowka
Best Music Director: Bharath BJ for Beautiful Manasugalu
