65th Filmfare Awards South winners: Vikram Vedha, Baahubali 2 and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum win big

The who’s who of the south Indian film industry gathered on Saturday at Novotel and HICC Complex in Hyderabad for 65th Filmfare Awards South. The event was hosted by Rahul Ravindran and Sundeep Kishen, where awards were given out in various categories to the films that released last year in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

In Tamil, critically acclaimed Vikram Vedha bagged top prizes, including best director for Pushkar-Gayatri. And the best film award went to Nayanthara’s Aaram. In Malayalam, director Dileesh Pothan’s Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum swept the awards in all the top categories, including best film and best director.

Director SS Rajamouli’s global hit Baahubali: The Conclusion dominated the awards announced for Telugu films. In Kannada, Chowka won big, while the best actor award was given to superstar Puneeth Rajkumar for his performance in Raajakumara.

Here is the full list of winners of the 65th Filmfare Awards South:

Tamil

Best Film: Aramm

Best Director: Pushkar-Gayathri for Vikram Vedha

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Vijay Sethupathi for Vikram Vedha

Critics’ Award for Best Actor: Karthi for Theeran Adigaram Ondru and R Madhavan for Vikram Vedha

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Nayanthara for Aramm

Best Debut (Male): Vasanth Ravi for Taramani

Critics’ Award for Best Actress: Aditi Balan for Aruvi

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Prasanna for Thiruttupayale 2

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Nithya Menen for Mersal

Best Music Album: AR Rahman for Mersal

Best Lyrics: Vairamuthu for Vaan – Kaatru Veliyidai

Best Playback Singer (Male): Anirudh Ravichander for Yaanji – Vikram Vedha

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shashaa Tirupati for Vaan – Kaatru Veliyidai

Telugu

Best Film (Popular): Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Best Actor In A Leading Role – Female (Popular): Sai Pallavi for Fidaa

Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Female): Ritika Singh for Guru

Best Actor In A Leading Role – Male (Popular): Vijay Deverakonda for Arjun Reddy

Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Male): Venkatesh for Guru

Best Director: SS Rajamouli for Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Rana Daggubati for Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Ramya Krishnan for Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Best Music Album: MM Keeravani for Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Best Playback Singer (Male): Hemachandra for Fidaa

Best Playback Singer (Female): Madhu Priya for Fidaa

Lifetime Achievement Award: Kaikala Satyanarayana

Best Cinematography: KK Senthil for Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Malayalam

Best Film (Popular): Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Best Actor In A Leading Role – Female (Popular): Parvathy for Take Off

Best Actor In A Leading Role – Male (Popular): Fahadh Faasil for Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Female): Manju Warrier for Udhaharanam Sujatha

Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Male): Tovino Thomas for Mayaanadhi

Best Debutante (female): Aishwarya Lekshmi for Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela

Best Debutante (male): Antony Varghese for Angamaly Diaries

Best Director: Dileesh Pothen for Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Alencier Ley for Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Shanthi Krishna for Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela

Best Playback Singer (Male): Shahbaz Aman for Mizhiyil Ninnum for Maayaanadhi

Best Playback Singer (Female): KS Chitra for Nadavaathil for Kamboji

Best Lyrics: Anwar Ali for Mizhiyil Ninnum for Mayaanadhi

Best Composer: Rex Vijayan for Mayaanadhi

Kannada

Best Film: Ondu Motteya Kathe

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Sruthi Hariharan for Beautiful Manasugalu

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Puneeth Rajkumar for Raajakumara

Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Male): Dhananjaya for Allama

Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Female): Shraddha Srinath for Operation Alamelamma

Best Director: Tarun Sudhir for Chowka

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): P Ravi Shankar for College Kumara

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Bhavani Prakash for Urvi

Best Playback Singer (Male): Armaan Malik for Ondu Malebillu- for Chakravarthy

Best Playback Singer (Female): Anuradha Bhat for Appa I Love You for Chowka

Best Lyrics: Nagendra Prasad for Appa I Love You for Chowka

Best Music Director: Bharath BJ for Beautiful Manasugalu

