4G director Venkat Pakkar passes away

Venkat Pakkar was awaiting the release of his first film 4G, starring GV Prakash Kumar in the lead role. (Photo: GV Prakash Kumar/Twitter) Venkat Pakkar was awaiting the release of his first film 4G, starring GV Prakash Kumar in the lead role. (Photo: GV Prakash Kumar/Twitter)

Budding director Venkat Pakkar passed away in a road accident on Friday. The accident took place near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore. According to sources, Pakkar was driving his bike when he collided with a lorry. He died on the spot.

Actor-composer GV Prakash Kumar took to Twitter to pay his tribute to Venkat Pakkar. “I am saddened by the news of the death of my dear friend director Venkat Pakkar who is known for his friendship and trust. I pay my deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.”

Venkat Pakkar, a former associate of Shankar, has worked with the director in high-budget films like I.

He announced his first movie titled 4G in 2016, with actors GV Prakash Kumar, Gayathri Suresh, Suresh Menon and Sathish. Producer CV Kumar bankrolled 4G under his banner Thirukumaran Entertainment. Despite the fact that the initial shoot of the film commenced in 2016, 4G was delayed for a number of reasons and remains unreleased to this day.

