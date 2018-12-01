3.0 is the next “Big” thing

Director Shankar’s 2.0 is the talk of the town. The movie has already shattered box office records within 2 days of its release.

Advertising

Superstar Rajinikanth reprised his role as Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti in this sequel to 2010’s Enthiran. Akshay Kumar has made his entry into Kollywood by playing Dr. Pakshi Raja, an ornithologist who is forced to turn to the dark side after witnessing cellphone-obsessed humans’ apathy over defenseless birds. Amy Jackson also plays an important role in the film as the humanoid Nila who helps Chitti take Akshay Kumar’s “Birdman” avatar down.

But there is no denying that 2.0 belonged to Rajinikanth. If you haven’t seen the movie yet, stop reading now.

The film picks up the pace during the second half after Nila, on Vaseegaran’s orders, reboots the 2.0 version of Chitti to fight Birdman. The rebooted version is none other than the sleazy, stylish and the ultra-fun villain from the prequel. Dubbed 2.0, Rajinikanth laughs maniacally and has the best punch dialogues in the film. (Even the “Happy Diwali folks” machine gun scene from Enthiran has also been upgraded!)

Advertising

But the surprises don’t stop here. Enter the 3.0 version of Chitti. These tiny Thalaivar microbots are winning hearts all over. It is as though all of Rajinikanth’s swagger has been packaged into this small adorable red robot. Do you go ‘awww’ or whistle at its antics? Simple, you do both. This is one of Shankar’s best ideas in terms of marketability because this character is sure to be a hit with children. 3.0 saves the day in the film, by riding pigeons and taunting Birdman by gesturing that the microbots are going to kill the birds. You may argue that this is not in good taste but you can’t deny that it is fun.

Shankar has gone on record to say that he is willing to start a robot franchise and would love to direct a 2.0 sequel. He has set the stage with the introduction of 3.0. Whether the sequel takes off or not, it is certain that 3.0 is here to stay.