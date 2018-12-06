Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 earns Rs 500 crore worldwide

It seems like Rajinikanth’s latest release 2.0 is not going to slow down at the box office anytime soon. The film, which hit screens on November 29, has touched the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide within seven days of its release.

Advertising

Sharing the news, Karan Johar, who presented the Hindi version of 2.0, wrote on Twitter, “A box office PHENOMENA!!!! 500 crores worldwide!!!!! We at @DharmaMovies are so proud to be associated with the HINDI version of this movie marvel!!!! @shankarshanmugh #RAJNISIR @akshaykumar @LycaProductions”

The box office numbers are expected to increase with 2.0’s release in China.

A box office PHENOMENA!!!! 500 crores worldwide!!!!! We at @DharmaMovies are so proud to be associated with the HINDI version of this movie marvel!!!! @shankarshanmugh #RAJNISIR @akshaykumar @LycaProductions pic.twitter.com/JNJaeCaR1X — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 6, 2018

2.0 will release on 56,000 screens (including 47,000 3D screens) in China in May 2019.

A statement from Lyca Productions read, “Lyca Productions Pvt. Ltd is proud to associate with HY Media, one of China’s most prominent production and distribution companies, for the Chinese release of 2.0, the magnum opus of director Shankar, starring pan-Asian Superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar.”

Advertising

2.0 will be distributed by one of China’s leading distributors HY Media, who have ongoing collaborations with major Hollywood studios such as Sony, 20th Century Fox, Warner Bros, Universal and Disney.

Also read | 2.0 box office collection Day 7: There’s no stopping Rajinikanth starrer

The film, that marked the debut of Akshay Kumar in the Tamil film industry, has been breaking records ever since its release. It became one of the top five all-time highest grossing south Indian films at the US box office. The film also became the highest earning film worldwide in its first week, surpassing Fantastic Beasts 2, which slipped to the second position with 51.40 million dollar collection.