2.0 collection day 8: Shankar directorial earns Rs 139.75 crore

Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 is breaking one new record every day. On its seventh day at the box office, the film crossed the benchmark of Rs 500 crore worldwide. Going by its performance, it doesn’t seem the film will slow down anytime soon.

The Shankar directorial has become the second highest grossing Hindi dubbed film, surpassing the lifetime business of Baahubali: The Beginning. The film, that released on November 29, earned Rs 7.75 crore on Thursday, taking the total collection to Rs 139.75 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#2Point0 has an EXCELLENT *extended* Week 1… Week 2 holds the key… Will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*… Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr, Sun 34 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 11.50 cr, Wed 9.50 cr, Thu 7.75 cr. Total: ₹ 139.75 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”

The film, which marked Akshay Kumar’s Tamil debut, is eyeing a release in China. The makers had announced that the film will be hitting Chinese screens in May 2019. It will release across 10,000 theaters in the country.

While the audience is lapping up 2.0, it received some mixed reviews from critics.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had mentioned in her review,”2.0 is dull as ditchwater in the first half, perking up a little in the second, with a half-way watchable Akshay, and a Rajini coming into his own right towards the end, for a bit. There are some oh-wow moments, but on the whole, the film is not worth all the sound and fury.”