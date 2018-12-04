Rajinikanth’s 2.0 all set to hit screens in China

Lyca Productions is all set to release Rajinikanth’s magnum opus 2.0 in China. The film, which has been breaking records in India, will release on 56,000 screens (including 47,000 3D screens) in China in May 2019.

A statement from Lyca Productions reads, “Lyca Productions Pvt. Ltd is proud to associate with HY Media, one of China’s most prominent production and distribution companies, for the Chinese release of 2.0, the magnum opus of director Shankar, starring pan-Asian Superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar.

HY Media have ongoing collaborations with major Hollywood studios such as Sony, 20th Century Fox, Warner Bros, Universal and Disney.

2.0, produced by Subaskaran Allirajah, is the biggest film in the history of Indian cinema. Dubbed and subtitled version of 2.0 is slated to release in China in 10,000 theaters with 56,000 screens (including 47,000 3D screens) in May 2019, the widest 3D release for any foreign film in history.

Lyca Productions recognises China as a major film market and looks forward to building a long and fruitful relationship with HY Media.”

Meanwhile, 2.0 continues to dominate the Indian box office. The film’s Hindi dubbed version has garnered over Rs 100 crore within five days of its release.

The box office figures were shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter. He mentioned, “#2Point0 cruises past ₹ 100 cr mark on Day 5 [Mon]… Will emerge Akshay Kumar’s highest grosser *before* Week 1 concludes… Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr, Sun 34 cr, Mon 13.75 cr. Total: ₹ 111 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”

According to Ramesh Bala, the Akshay Kumar starrer has earned over Rs 450 crore at the worldwide box office.

#2Point0 5 Days WW BO: Gross:#India – ₹ 337 Crs Overseas – ₹ 114 Crs Total – ₹ 451 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 4, 2018

2.0, which also stars Amy Jackson, has received mixed reviews in India. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2 stars. She wrote, “Akshay brings some much-required energy to the movie, as well as some moving moments, before he and his glittery gold eyes get encased in metal. By then it’s just a question of how much Shankar will crank it up in the climax. He does, but somehow, none of it sticks after an initial shock-and-awe flash.”