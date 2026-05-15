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28-year-old crew member dies on Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 set
The crew member was reportedly engaged in erecting a set as part of his duties when he suffered the fatal electric shock on the set in Chennai.
In a tragic incident, a worker attached to the art department of director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 died of electrocution on the film’s sets on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Karthikeyan. The incident reportedly occurred at a private film studio in Panaiyur of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, where the final leg of the movie’s production was underway.
What led to a crew member’s death on Jailer 2 set?
The crew member was engaged in erecting a house-like set as part of his duties when he suffered the fatal electric shock, as reported by news agency PTI. Although a first information report (FIR) is yet to be filed, the Kanathur police informed the agency that an investigation had been initiated to ascertain the circumstances that led to the electrical leak.
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The unfortunate incident occurred just weeks after Sun Pictures, the production company behind the film, announced that Jailer 2 had wrapped filming. Taking to social media on April 21, the makers shared photos of the wrap-up party, featuring Rajinikanth and director Nelson cutting a cake with the cast and crew. The makers are yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.
Jailer 2 release date
Although Rajinikanth had previously informed the media that Jailer 2 would hit the screens on June 12, 2026, the makers are unlikely to stick to this date, as work on the project hasn’t been completed yet. However, Sun Pictures is yet to announce a new date.
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A sequel to the superstar’s 2023 blockbuster Jailer, the latest film will feature Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Mirnaa reprising their respective roles from the first instalment. Aside from the main cast, Jailer also included cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff, among others. Actors Vinayakan, Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Sunil had also played key roles in the first instalment of the action comedy.
About Jailer
Mounted on a budget of Rs 200 crore, Jailer had grossed Rs 604.5 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, becoming the third highest-grossing Tamil film of all time, behind Shankar’s Rajinikanth-led 2.0 (Rs 691 crore) and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vijay-starrer Leo (Rs 605.90 crore).
Disclaimer: This report on the tragic workplace accident during the production of Jailer 2 is provided for informational purposes. Our thoughts are with those affected by this incident as investigations by local authorities continue to determine the exact circumstances.
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