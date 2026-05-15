28-year-old crew member dies on Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 set

In a tragic incident, a worker attached to the art department of director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 died of electrocution on the film’s sets on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Karthikeyan. The incident reportedly occurred at a private film studio in Panaiyur of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, where the final leg of the movie’s production was underway.

What led to a crew member’s death on Jailer 2 set?

The crew member was engaged in erecting a house-like set as part of his duties when he suffered the fatal electric shock, as reported by news agency PTI. Although a first information report (FIR) is yet to be filed, the Kanathur police informed the agency that an investigation had been initiated to ascertain the circumstances that led to the electrical leak.