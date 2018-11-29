2.0 releases and Rajinikanth’s fans take over theaters

When they say that Rajinikanth is God for them, they really mean it. The fans have shown their love and excitement for Rajinikanth’s latest release 2.0 and are leaving no stone unturned in pleasing their God. The euphoria that surrounds the release of a Rajinikanth starrer is unmatchable. In a world where anonymous trolls on social media don’t spare anyone when it comes to spewing hate, there is still room for those who put their faith in a man who works as an actor but is treated like a God.

Shankar’s 2.0 has hit screens today. With shows starting as early as 4 am in Chennai, there was no dearth of excitement amongst the fans. The videos and photos from outside the theaters show that this is indeed a festival. Dressed in 2.0 merchandise, there were crackers bursting as early as 3:30 am. Before the first show began, fans made it a point to bathe Rajini’s cardboard cutout with milk as a mark of respect.

The scenario in Mumbai isn’t much different. Fans have been queueing up outside the theaters from as early as 5 am. Families who call themselves Rajinikanth loyalists are there with their toddlers who are being conditioned to the Rajini religion. A Rajini Rath Yatra has been organised outside a theater in Wadala. There was even a procession with shehnais and percussions where fans burst crackers on the roads. This, by definition, is a festival that has no mythological roots but might sound like a myth to someone who hasn’t seen it in person.

#2Point0FDFS: Scene outside a theater in Mumbai Follow all the latest #2point0 updates here: https://t.co/IvE36lMLBj pic.twitter.com/PEDZD3rcU9 — Indian Express Entertainment (@ieEntertainment) November 29, 2018

In a country like ours, the common man has too much to worry about but with the release of a Rajinikanth film, they get to vent out their feelings. This is the day when they can let it all go and just enjoy themselves without a care in the world. You don’t need them to say it out loud, their carefree dancing outside the theater and their joy as the film’s opening credits appear, say it all.

With a sea of people outside the theaters all over the country, there are many who have brought their office colleagues along to watch the film at the coveted ‘first day first show’. With pamphlets promoting the film and flags with his face on it, this fraternity of fans has stayed up all night just so they could be a part of the festivities.

Rajinikanth’s fans manage to leave us in awe every single time with their overzealous spirit.