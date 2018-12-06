2.0 box office collection Day 7: There’s no stopping Rajinikanth starrer

Superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.0 has been minting money at the box office at a breakneck speed. The Hindi version of Shankar’s directorial opened at Rs 20.25 crore and has maintained a good pace even during the weekdays.

Advertising

In the first six days, the dubbed Hindi version has already managed to earn Rs 122.50 crore and it can be expected that with another weekend around the corner, the film will continue to create wonders at the box office.

Talking about the success of 2.0, Shankar wrote on Twitter, “My heart full thanks to the audience who have lapped up #2point0 and celebrated and made it a huge success, and to all the media who supported and respected the hard work of our team, and to my whole team who have given a piece of their life to 2.0.”

2.0 stars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles and is the spiritual successor of Enthiran that released in 2010. The music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman with sound design by Resul Pookutty.

Advertising

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta had earlier mentioned in her review, “Shankar did have the kernel of a good idea. Cell phone usage has reached epidemic proportions. It is not only re-wiring our brains and the way we communicate, but also creating environmental damage caused by cell tower radiation. Except by the time this crucial element kicks in, half the film is over.”

She further wrote, “2.0 is dull as ditchwater in the first half, perking up a little in the second, with a half-way watchable Akshay, and a Rajini coming into his own right towards the end, for a bit. There are some oh-wow moments, but on the whole, the film is not worth all the sound and fury.”