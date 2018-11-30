2.0 movie review and release: Highlights

Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 hit screens on Thursday. The Shankar directorial, also starring Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson, is also India’s most expensive film.
Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 hit screens on Thursday. The film continues the journey of Chitti from the 2010 film Enthiran but this time he is challenged by a villain played by Akshay Kumar. 2.0 is said to be the spiritual successor of Enthiran.
Akshay Kumar’s look in the Shankar film has intrigued the audience ever since the teaser dropped. With the trailer, fans got curious about the unique storyline.
With Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar coming together, the film is a treat for audiences everywhere. Amy Jackson plays a significant role in the film too. Touted as the most expensive film made in Indian cinema, it looks like 2.0 might become the biggest film that we have seen till date.
Live Blog
Read all the updates about Shankar's 2.0, starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson. Read updates in Tamil
Actor Kathir calls 2.0 pride of Indian cinema
Tamil actor Kathir wrote on Twitter, "#2point0 is pride of Indian cinema!Scientist @shankarshanmugh sir is master of futuristic vision!! Reloaded & Overloaded! #Thalaivar @rajinikanth blasts out with the style & mass😍@akshaykumar sir’s & @iamAmyJackson has nailed each and every bit!! Huge respect🙏🏻 @LycaProductions"
Director Pa Ranjith took to Twitter and praised Rajinikanth's latest release. He wrote,"Getting positive reviews 🎉🎉🎉🎉 #2Point0 romba magizchi #superstar @rajinikanth sir🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊 @shankarshanmugh sir & fantastic team #superstar_fans 💐💐💐💐vazthugal 🎉🎉🎉🎉"
Harish Kalyan has all good words to say about 2.0
Actor Harish Kalyan praised 2.0. He wrote on Twitter, "#2point0 The magnum opus of indian cinema.. Thnx for making this spectacular movie @rajinikanth sir @shankarshanmugh sir @arrahman sir @LycaProductions & team"
Director Maruthi salutes Shankar and calls 2.0 a visual extravaganza
Praising 2.0, director Maruthi wrote on Twitter, "#2Point0 film is a visual extravaganza Salute to @shankarshanmugh thought processs, Superstar @rajinikanth sir screen presence made it more special
@ssrajamouli garu @shankarshanmugh garu will takes our indian cinema to next level & inspiration to everyone 🙏🏼"
Manoj Kumar Manchu calls 2.0 a blockbuster
Congratulating the team of 2.0, Telugu actor Manoj Kumar Manchu wrote, "A massive blockbuster by the legendary! 😍😍 Congratulations to the entire team of #2Point0 for the super success....❤️👏 #Thalaaaaivaaaaa 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻" @akshaykumar @shankarshanmugh
Vishal wishes all the best to Rajinikanth starrer
Vishal on Twitter wished luck to Rajinikanth's latest release 2.0. The actor wrote, "Here’s wishing all the best to the most remarkable team @rajinikanth @shankarshanmugh @akshaykumar @iamAmyJackson @arrahman @LycaProductions of #2point0 .. Do watch it in theatres near you. God bless."
Lyca Productions asks fans to report pirated links
Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 was on Thursday leaked by Tamilrockers website. The makers urged fans to report the pirated links.
"@LycaProductions The real Heroes for havin the confidence, conviction&making this marvel really possible! It’s not easy at all! Wht a challenge! &how wel have they won it in style! #WorldBlockbuster #2point0. Go watch it 100 times wit 100 people for 100 days💰&still u will enjoy," Vignesh Shivn said via Twitter.
Karthick Naren on 2.0
#2Point0 is a 'big screen' experience one cannot afford to miss. Pushes the boundaries of the audio & visual medium. Hats off to the entire team. Awestruck!
Simran tweeted, "Congratulations on #2Point0 Marvellous creation it is! Social message+Tremendous graphic.@rajinikanth sir this is Ultimate! Big salute to @shankarshanmugh sir! @akshaykumar joins the league making it an entertaining visual treat. Thoroughly enjoyed & watched it with my kids👏"
2.0 is an exhilarating experience, says Hema Rukmani
Hema Rukmani shared on Twitter, "Exhilarating experience, #2Point0 in 3D. Great visualisation & fabulous execution by @shankarshanmugh sir. Hats off @arrahman and the whole team. @rajinikanth sir is #Thalaivar for a reason! Simply wow! @MuraliRamasamy4 @ThenandalFilms"
What a film, says Lakshmi Manchu
Lakshmi Manchu tweeted, "Thaliva is thaliva.... woah! What a film #2Point0 loved every frame of it. Believed every bit of the story. A must watch... #shankar sir felt like I was watching a marvel film except our very own superhero. #chittirocks"
Dhanush on 2.0
Actor Dhanush called 2.0 at par with a Hollywood film and asked movie buffs to watch the film only in the theaters. "2.O is ORIGINAL.. on par with any Hollywood film. MINDBLOWING. Thalaivaaa !! “ THE ONLY ONE “ mesmerised.@shankarshanmugh sir .. you are the pride of Tamil/Indian cinema. Congrats 2 d entire team. Don’t make d mistake of watching this visual marvel anywhere apart from theatres," he tweeted.
Our verdict
2.0 is dull as ditchwater in the first half, perking up a little in the second, with a half-way watchable Akshay Kumar, and a Rajinikanth coming into his own right towards the end, for a bit.
After the Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar film got leaked by Tamilrockers, Lyca Productions, the producer of the Shankar directorial requested people to 'help Tamil cinema shine' and watch the film in the theaters. "Hardwork of 4 yrs, crores of money, efforts of 1000s of technicians - all to give you a visual spectacle you can watch, love and enjoy in THEATRES! Do not spoil the experience. SAY NO TO PIRACY! Send all pirated links to antipiracy@aiplex.com & help Tamil cinema shine!" read the latest tweet of Lyca Productions.
2.0 is a a visual extravaganza, says Sivakarthikeyan
Sivakarthikeyan posted on Twitter, "Thalaivaaaaaaaaaa Vera level👍😊 Every time when #Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir & @shankarshanmugh sir join it’s always Mass redefined @arrahman sir @akshaykumar sir #Nirav sir @iamAmyJackson @LycaProductions & entire team has pulled off a visual extravaganza in style👍💪Hatsoff👏👏"
2.0 leaked online
Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 was on Thursday leaked online by Tamilrockers, the notorious torrent website that hosts pirated copies of films.
Sound designer Kunal Ranjan tweeted, "#2Point0 WOW! Totally blown away by @shankarshanmugh's craziest imagination. Thalaivar fans get ready for a wild ride during the last 30 mins of the movie. The name is @rajinikanth 😎😎 Truly Epic and Cinematic! Mind Blown Shankar Sir! Dont miss this movie in the theaters!!"
Vivek Dahiya on 2.0
Vivek Dahiya posted on Twitter, "Finally the wait is over!! It’s time to experience the the high octane celluloid.. my two favourites @akshaykumar and @rajinikanth come together for the very first time! Now that’s going to be crazy..#2Point0FromToday"
"#2Point0 one of @shankarshanmugh ‘s Best film... mesmerise us to believe implausible for 2:30hrs. Enjoyed... congrats to the Team @LycaProductions," KV Anand said via Twitter.
Shankar has made an EPIC, says Karthik Subbaraj
Karthik Subbaraj shared on Twitter, "#2Point0 verithanam overloaded...Thalaivaaaaaa...U r Mind-blowing & u really set the screens on FIRE!! @shankarshanmugh sir & superb team has made an EPIC & raises the benchmark of Indian films to TOP like Kings...Hats Off!! A film to Celebrate for all of us, is HERE..👏👏🙏🙏👍"
Whatta vision saar, says Venkat Prabhu
Venkat Prabhu posted on Twitter, "Thank q @shankarshanmugh saar!!! Whatta vision saar. Mind blown !!! #2point0 It’s a treat for us #thalaivarfans must watch in 3D!! can’t wait for #3point0 hats off #team2point0"
Reviews from New Delhi are positive
Most people said 2.0 was a total entertainer, with VFX garnering lot of praise. They also remarked that Akshay Kumar's look is mind blowing. Hardcore Rajinikanth fans can't get enough of him.
Anirudh Ravichander on 2.0
Anirudh Ravichander tweeted, "#2point0 OUT OF THE WORLD EXPERIENCE. ALL INDIAN BOX OFFICE RECORDS WILL BE REWRITTEN 🔥 Bow down to Thalaivar @rajinikanth , The Master @shankarshanmugh , @akshaykumar @arrahman @LycaProductions @iamAmyJackson and the thousands of ppl involved! Feel like watching on repeat 😇"
2.0 takes on movie pirates
The Madras High Court has directed 37 internet service providers (ISPs) to block over 12,000 websites that exhibit pirated versions of Tamil movies. The list includes more than 2,000 websites operated by TamilRockers.
In theaters across India, there are more takers for 3D version of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0.
Planning to catch 2.0? Here are five reasons to watch the Rajinikanth film
2.0 off to a great start
The offical 2.0 handle tweeted, "It's an Overwhelming Response for #2Point0. Thanks all for your Unconditional Love. Experience the Grand Epic in 3D. @rajinikanth @akshaykumar @iamAmyJackson @shankarshanmugh @arrahman @resulp @srinivas_mohan @LycaProductions @DharmaMovies @LycamobileUK @divomovies"
2.0: Quick take
Indianexpress.com's Manoj says, "Shankar takes his fascination for vigilante justice stories to a whole new level in 2.0. But there is a twist. This time he lets the villain in his story seek justice for the wronged species. And gets his hero to protect the ones that committed the wrongs. His wild imagination is matched by the remarkable technical crew. From terrific background score (AR Rahman), to sophisticated sound design (Resul Pookutty), to top notch visual effects, 2.0 comes as a technical breakthrough in Indian cinema. Rajinikanth does what he does best. He thoroughly entertains."
Commenting on the advance booking of 2.0, Ashish Saksena, COO-Cinemas, BookMyShow, said “We have seen a phenomenal response for advance ticket bookings for 2.0. It has been one of the most awaited films of the year and this has reflected well on the ticket sales so far. BookMyShow has sold over 1 million tickets in advance sales across all the three languages and formats, with 3D dominating the sales. We are delighted to contribute to the success of the film by being the preferred entertainment ticketing platform for millions of Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar fans.”
Lyca Productions added, “The advance ticket sales of 2.0 on BookMyShow is a glimpse of what lies ahead. With a power-packed star cast, an ace director and a gripping storyline, we are certain that the film will continue to replicate this trend even after its release.”
Karthi calls 2.0 biggest of the biggest
Karan Johar on 2.0
2.0 breaking records
Go watch 2.0 100 times, says Vignesh Shivn
"@LycaProductions The real Heroes for havin the confidence, conviction&making this marvel really possible! It’s not easy at all! Wht a challenge! &how wel have they won it in style! #WorldBlockbuster #2point0. Go watch it 100 times wit 100 people for 100 days💰&still u will enjoy," Vignesh Shivn said via Twitter.
Karthick Naren on 2.0
PC Sreeram on 2.0
"#2point0. Congrats shanker. Your patience has proved right. One more feather in you cap. #2Point0 everywhere," PC Sreeram said via Twitter.
Loved every bit and byte of 2.0, says Madhan Karky
Madhan Karky wrote on Twitter, "Watched #2Point0 and loved every bit and byte of it. Proud to be part of this project. Heartfelt thanks to director @shankarshanmugh, @LycaProductions and entire team."
New Akshay Kumar poster
WATCH: 2:0 Audience Verdict
Lyca Productions reacts on 2.0 leak
After the Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar film got leaked by Tamilrockers, Lyca Productions, the producer of the Shankar directorial requested people to 'help Tamil cinema shine' and watch the film in the theaters. "Hardwork of 4 yrs, crores of money, efforts of 1000s of technicians - all to give you a visual spectacle you can watch, love and enjoy in THEATRES! Do not spoil the experience. SAY NO TO PIRACY! Send all pirated links to antipiracy@aiplex.com & help Tamil cinema shine!" read the latest tweet of Lyca Productions.
Shankar flips conventional tropes on good Vs evil
Indianexpress.com's Manoj writes, "An unremorseful hero (2.0) and a compassionate villain (#AkshayKumar's Pakshi Raja) . #Shankar flips conventional tropes on good Vs evil. #2point0 #Rajinikanth."
Harish Shankar.S sings praises of 2.0
Resul Pookutty on 2.0
Box office poll
Planning to catch 2.0? Here are five reasons to watch the Rajinikanth film
2.0: Quick take
