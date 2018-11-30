2.0 movie review and release: Highlights

Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 hit screens on Thursday. The film continues the journey of Chitti from the 2010 film Enthiran but this time he is challenged by a villain played by Akshay Kumar. 2.0 is said to be the spiritual successor of Enthiran.

Advertising

Akshay Kumar’s look in the Shankar film has intrigued the audience ever since the teaser dropped. With the trailer, fans got curious about the unique storyline.

Also Read | 2.0 movie review: Not worth all the sound and fury

With Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar coming together, the film is a treat for audiences everywhere. Amy Jackson plays a significant role in the film too. Touted as the most expensive film made in Indian cinema, it looks like 2.0 might become the biggest film that we have seen till date.