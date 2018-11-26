2.0: All the videos from Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s film in one place

2.0 is arguably one of the most awaited movies in India this year. Starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in lead roles, the movie is directed by Shankar. Made on a huge budget of over Rs 500 crore, the most expensive Indian film ever features cutting edge visual effects and computer generated imagery.

Said to be a spiritual successor to 2010 film Enthiran, 2.0 sees the return of Chitti, a robot, and its designer Vaseegaran. Rajinikanth reprises both the roles. Akshay Kumar plays a mysterious winged monster who terrorises people, forcing Vaseegaran to reassemble and upgrade Chitti, thus the movie’s name – 2.0 or second edition.

The makers have released various teasers, trailers, featurettes and making videos for the film. Here are all the 2.0 videos in one place.

We first got a behind-the-scenes look at Shankar’s ambitious film through this ‘making’ video. It did not show anything specific, but was a montage of various aspects of film’s production.

The next in the ‘making’ series was the 3D featurette.

Next was the VFX featurette.

We got the first real glimpse of the film on September this year. On September 12, the teaser of the film was released and people were transfixed by its formidable scope and visuals.

After the teaser, the fourth making video was released.

Then the song “Endhira Logathu Sundariye” debuted.

The song “Raajali” was released.

The trailer for the film finally released on November 3.

The songs “Yanthara Lokapu Sundarive” and “Randali” were released.

Making of Akshay Kumar’s elaborate villainous look was revealed.

Superstar Rajinikanth appears in various looks in 2.0.

“Endhira Logathu Sundariye” debuted on YouTube.

The music video for”Yanthara Lokapu Sundarive” was also released.

2.0 releases on November 29.