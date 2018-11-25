2.0 song Endhira Logathil Sundariye: Rajnikanth romances Amy Jackson

One of the most anticipated films of 2018, 2.0 recently released the video of a song titled “Endhira Logathil Sundariye”. The song composed by AR Rahman, is crooned by Sid Sriram and Shashaa Tirupati, and is portrayed as a romantic dance number.

The song was released in Hindi simultaneously. Titled “Tu Hi Re”, the Hindi version is sung by Armaan Malik and Shashaa Tirupati. The video is shot on a futuristic set where Chitti, the robot, is seen dancing with Amy Jackson’s character and is seen proclaiming his love to her. According to reports, the makers spent over Rs 20 crore on the song. Director Shankar, who is known for his extravagant picturization of songs in his films, wanted the entire song to be shot directly with 3D cameras.

2.0 also marks Akshay Kumar’s entry in the southern film industry. He plays Dr. Richard or Crow-Man, the antagonist. This is also the first time he is sharing the screen with Rajnikanth. In a recent media interaction, Akshay Kumar said that he was extremely thankful for everything he learnt from the superstar. The movie also stars Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey.

Said to be India’s most expensive film with an estimated budget of over Rs 500 crore, the sci-fi film will serve as the sequel to the 2010 film Enthiran. Rajnikanth will reprise his role as the genius scientist Dr Vaseegaran and the robot Chitti, along with Amy Jackson in the lead. The film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions.