Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

2.0 teaser launch: Where to watch it in 3D

In Tamil Nadu, the 3D teaser of Shankar's ambitious film's 2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, will be screened at many cinema halls.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Published: September 12, 2018 12:59:17 pm
The much-awaited teaser of director Shankar’s ambitious film 2.0 starring Rajinikanth will be launched on Thursday. In a first, the 3D version of the teaser will be shown at select screens across India. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who plays the main antagonist in the magnum opus, announced that fans can watch the teaser for free at cinema halls run by PVR and Sathyam.

“2.0 marks the first ever 3D Teaser and you can watch the premiere in a PVR & Sathyam theatre near you. Give a missed call on 9099949466 to book your free ticket,” Akshay tweeted.

In Tamil Nadu, the 3D teaser of 2.0 will be screened at many cinema halls. Below is the list of theatres where fans can catch a glimpse of “India’s first 75 million dollar wonder.”

Also read | Before 2.0 teaser release, here is a look at all the posters released so far

Chennai: SPI Escape Multiplex, INOX, PVR Skywalk, S2 Perambur, Palazzo, Kamala, Udhayam, AGS T Nagar, Mayajaal, Luxe Velachery, PVR Velachery, PVR Galada, AGS OMR, AGS Villivakkam, INOX National, S2 Theyagaraja, C3 Mamandur, Rohini Koyambedu, Rakki and Murugan Ambattur, Ganga complex Kolathur, Sri Vigneshwara Theatre Poonamallee, Sivasakthi Cinemas, GK Cinemas Porur, Bhagwati Poondamalli, Kasi Talkies Ashok Nagar, Jothi Theatre Parangi Malai

Babu and Karthikeyan in Kanchipuram, Meenakshi in Avadi, Rakki Cinemas in Tiruvallur

Cini Priya Complex, Ganesh Cinema, Ambiga Cinemas, Tamil Jaya, Thangrikal, Mani Impala in Madurai

LA Cinemas and Sona in Trichy

GV Complex in Thanjavur

Santhi Cinema and Vijay Theatres in Pudukkottai

More details awaited.

